Glasvegas to play intimate gigs in Dundee and Dunfermline

The Geraldine rockers will appear at Church and PJ Molloys later this year.

By Ben MacDonald
Glasvegas to perform in Dunfermline and Dundee
Glasgow trio Glasvegas (pictured with former drummer Caroline McKay).

Scottish rockers Glasvegas are to play intimate shows in Dundee and Dunfermline.

The band, known for their hits Geraldine and Daddy’s Gone, will play at Church on Ward Road in Dundee on Friday November 1.

They will also play PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Saturday October 19.

The Glaswegian trio, consisting of James Allan, his cousin Rab and Paul Donoghue, released their fourth studio album Godspeed in 2021.

Their self-titled debut album was released in 2008, reaching number two in the charts and being nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Tickets for both shows will be available to purchase through Gigantic this Friday at 10am.

There is also a pre-sale option for those registered to the band’s mailing list, with advanced tickets available from Thursday at 10am.

The Courier has compiled a full list of major gigs and festivals taking place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024.

