Music festival returns after decade-long break

A festival which attracted some of the biggest names in music is returning after a decade-long break.

GuilFest is being held in Guildford in Surrey over the last weekend in June, with the town’s “local heroes” The Stranglers the headline band.

The famous group, formed as the Guildford Stranglers in 1974, will appear at the festival as part of their 50th anniversary tour of the UK and Europe.

GuilFest organiser Tony Scott said: “We’ve been waiting a long time to get the show on the road again and everything has come together for 2024.

“GuilFest has a special place in many hearts and we’ve secured some fantastic acts for our first event back.”

The festival, which ran for 22 years until its last event in 2014, will also feature Sam Ryder, Black Grape, Nouvelle Vague, The Blockheads and The Skints as well as a stage for local groups.