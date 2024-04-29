Taylor Swift ‘completely floored’ by millions of sales for new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift ‘completely floored’ by millions of sales for new album

By Press Association
Taylor Swift has broken a string of records (Matt Crossick/PA)
Taylor Swift has broken a string of records (Matt Crossick/PA)

Taylor Swift has said she is “completely floored” by achieving millions of sales for her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

The US superstar, 34, became the first music artist to claim 12 number one albums in the 21st century in the UK charts on Friday.

Swift has broken a string of records with her latest release including passing the one billion streaming mark when it became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single week.

The album also sold 2.61 million units in the US, according to Billboard who said she ties with Jay-Z for the number of number one albums released by a solo artist, with 14 chart-toppers.

In the UK, the Official Charts Company said 270,000 chart units had been sold.

In an Instagram post, Swift wrote: “My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.

“2.6 million are you actually serious?

“Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

“I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing this?? May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

Swift is next on tour in France at the La Defense Arena in Paris from May 9.

According to Official Charts Company data, she eclipsed her previous record of 204,000 chart units in seven days, which she achieved when her 2022 album Midnights was released.

This is the biggest opening week with the release of Divide by Ed Sheeran, which logged more than 670,000 sales and streams in its opening week.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – New Jersey
US star Taylor Swift has broken yet more records (Doug Peters/PA)

Swift, with 12 chart-topping albums under her belt, is tied with US “Queen of Pop” Madonna as having the most number one albums of any female artist in UK chart history.

Meanwhile, Swift achieved her third UK chart double for the third consecutive year when Fortnight, featuring rapper Post Malone, soared to number one in the singles chart alongside her album.

Her highly anticipated 11th studio album also includes a collaboration with Florence And The Machine and her song titles and lyrics appear to refer to some of her former flames including ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and The 1975’s Matty Healy.

Earlier this year, Swift was named 2023’s biggest-selling global recording artist by topping the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global artist chart for a fourth time.