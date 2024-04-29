Janet Jackson to perform in UK for first time in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Janet Jackson to perform in UK for first time in five years

By Press Association
Janet Jackson is to play UK dates for the first time in five years (Aaron Chown/PA)
Janet Jackson has announced a number of UK dates on her Together Again tour.

The 57-year-old American singer will perform in Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester later this year as part of her celebration of 50 years in entertainment.

The R&B superstar’s last UK show was at Glastonbury in 2019, with her performance on the Pyramid Stage featuring more than 20 songs in one set.

Janet Jackson will play her first dates in the UK since 2019 later this year (David Parry/PA)

Her latest tour kicked off in April 2023 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, and she will play more North American dates until June, ending at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jackson, known for songs including That’s The Way Love Goes, Nasty, Control, and Any Time, Any Place, will begin the European leg at the Accor Arena in Paris on September 25.

She will then head to the UK, where she will play the Utilita Arena Birmingham on September 27, London’s O2 Arena on September 28, Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro on September 30 and Manchester’s Co-op Live on October 1.

After these performances, she will perform in Belgium and Germany before ending the tour at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome arena on October 10.

The five-time Grammy winner, the younger sister of Michael Jackson, laid the groundwork for female stars who came after her, including Beyonce and Rihanna.

She started off in the variety show The Jacksons, with the rest of her musical family, and in 1993 she was nominated for an Academy Award for Again, used in the romantic film Poetic Justice, in which she starred alongside rapper Tupac Shakur.

In 2019, Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for being “one of the most successful and groundbreaking artists of the Eighties and Nineties”.

A documentary series, titled Janet Jackson, was released in 2022, in which she discussed the impact of her wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl on her career.

– Tickets for Janet Jackson’s UK tour will go on general sale from Friday at 9am.