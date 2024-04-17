Mourner’s anger as car drives over lairs in St Andrews cemetery

A mourner watched in shock as a woman drove her car over several lairs at St Andrews cemetery.

Gregor Ross says he could not believe his eyes when the silver Citroen left the path at the Western Cemetery in Muir Gardens on Monday afternoon.

It drove across several feet of grass, between two rows of gravestones, before emerging back onto the path at the other side.

Gregor, from Wormit, was visiting his parents’ graves at the time and described the woman’s actions as disgusting and upsetting.

He said: “It’s the second time I’ve seen the same woman doing this.

“I tried to speak to her about it but she completely ignored me and drove off.”

Gregor, who videoed the tyre marks left on the grass, reported the incident to Fife Council and the police.

‘She’s driving over people’

The 51-year-old said: “My mum and dad are buried in St Andrews cemetery and I regularly put flowers down.

“No-one should be driving on the grass. She’s driving over people who are buried there.

“It’s so disgusting and shows a complete lack of respect.”

Gregor’s mum Patricia died in June 2022, and dad Norman followed just seven months later.

And he said: “This has really affected me. These are deceased people who have been laid to rest.

“This shouldn’t be happening.

“I took the woman’s registration number and I’ve reported her to the police.”

Council will take ‘appropriate action’

Fife Council’s bereavement services manager Liz Murphy agreed with Gregor’s view.

She said: “We’ve been made aware of a complaint about a car driving over the grass at St Andrews cemetery.

“This is not acceptable and shows a disregard and disrespect for others and this peaceful environment.

“Our staff will monitor the situation and take appropriate action if this happens again.”

Police have been contacted for comment,