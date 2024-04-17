Mourner’s anger as car drives over lairs in St Andrews cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mourner’s anger as car drives over lairs in St Andrews cemetery

Gregor Ross has reported the incident to the police and Fife Council.

By Claire Warrender
Tyre tracks can be seen on the grass over grave sites at St Andrews Western Cemetery.
Tyre tracks can be seen on the grass over grave sites at St Andrews Western Cemetery.

A mourner watched in shock as a woman drove her car over several lairs at St Andrews cemetery.

Gregor Ross says he could not believe his eyes when the silver Citroen left the path at the Western Cemetery in Muir Gardens on Monday afternoon.

It drove across several feet of grass, between two rows of gravestones, before emerging back onto the path at the other side.

Tyre marks left on the verge at St Andrews cemetery
Tyre marks left on the verge at St Andrews cemetery. Image: Supplied by Gregor Ross.

Gregor, from Wormit, was visiting his parents’ graves at the time and described the woman’s actions as disgusting and upsetting.

He said: “It’s the second time I’ve seen the same woman doing this.

“I tried to speak to her about it but she completely ignored me and drove off.”

Gregor, who videoed the tyre marks left on the grass, reported the incident to Fife Council and the police.

‘She’s driving over people’

The 51-year-old said: “My mum and dad are buried in St Andrews cemetery and I regularly put flowers down.

“No-one should be driving on the grass. She’s driving over people who are buried there.

“It’s so disgusting and shows a complete lack of respect.”

Gregor’s mum Patricia died in June 2022, and dad Norman followed just seven months later.

And he said: “This has really affected me. These are deceased people who have been laid to rest.

“This shouldn’t be happening.

“I took the woman’s registration number and I’ve reported her to the police.”

Council will take ‘appropriate action’

Fife Council’s bereavement services manager Liz Murphy agreed with Gregor’s view.

St Andrews Western Cemetery.
St Andrews Western Cemetery. Image: Google.

She said: “We’ve been made aware of a complaint about a car driving over the grass at St Andrews cemetery.

“This is not acceptable and shows a disregard and disrespect for others and this peaceful environment.

“Our staff will monitor the situation and take appropriate action if this happens again.”

Police have been contacted for comment,

