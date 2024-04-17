Three crews tackle house fire near Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy

Three crews have tackled a house fire near Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday.

Two appliances and a specialist height appliance were called to the scene at Pratt Street, close to Raith Rovers’ ground around 10.45am.

It is understood no one has been injured.

One resident living yards from the house said he was alerted to the incident when hearing the sirens.

He said: “The first I knew there was a fire was hearing the emergency sirens getting louder.

“Then moments later two fire engines pulled up blocking the street.

“They were not hanging around as firefighters started unrolling hoses and I saw several rush into the house.

“There was a lot of activity and drivers were being directed away.”

Crews tackle fire on Pratt Street

Another Pratt Street resident said she watched as firefighters rushed to the back of the property.

“It all happened very quickly as fire crews got straight to work,” she told The Courier.

“I’d been out in my backyard but could smell burning then I came through to the front and saw all of the commotion.

“They had the large ladder vehicle in the middle of the road as well as two other fire engines.

“Credit to the firefighters as they got straight at it.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire at a domestic property on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy at 10.44am on Wednesday.

“Two pumping appliances and a height appliance were sent and thermal cameras were used.

“Crews extinguished the fire and we received the stop message at 12.17pm.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.