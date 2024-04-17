Three crews tackle house fire near Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Three crews tackle house fire near Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy

Two appliances and a specialist height appliance were called to the scene on Pratt Street.

By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson
Three appliances were called to the scene of the Pratt Street fire in Kirkcaldy
Three appliances were called to the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Three crews have tackled a house fire near Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday.

Two appliances and a specialist height appliance were called to the scene at Pratt Street, close to Raith Rovers’ ground around 10.45am.

It is understood no one has been injured.

One resident living yards from the house said he was alerted to the incident when hearing the sirens.

The scene on Pratt Street.
The scene on Pratt Street. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Firefighters on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy
Firefighters at the house fire. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He said: “The first I knew there was a fire was hearing the emergency sirens getting louder.

“Then moments later two fire engines pulled up blocking the street.

“They were not hanging around as firefighters started unrolling hoses and I saw several rush into the house.

“There was a lot of activity and drivers were being directed away.”

Crews tackle fire on Pratt Street

Another Pratt Street resident said she watched as firefighters rushed to the back of the property.

“It all happened very quickly as fire crews got straight to work,” she told The Courier.

“I’d been out in my backyard but could smell burning then I came through to the front and saw all of the commotion.

The fire was close to Stark’s Park. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“They had the large ladder vehicle in the middle of the road as well as two other fire engines.

“Credit to the firefighters as they got straight at it.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire at a domestic property on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy at 10.44am on Wednesday.

“Two pumping appliances and a height appliance were sent and thermal cameras were used.

“Crews extinguished the fire and we received the stop message at 12.17pm.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

