Ryder Cup legend signs on for Fifer’s fundraiser in aid of CHAS Kinross

Europe’s most successful Ryder Cup captain has put pen to paper to support a Fife artist’s fundraiser for CHAS.

Tony Jacklin CBE has signed a series of limited edition portraits of some of the world’s greatest golfers.

The images of Tony Jacklin, Jack Nicklaus, Paul McGinley and Tom Watson are the work of Joe Austen, who lives in St Andrews.

They are on sale now in both canvas and print form.

And a share of the proceeds will be given to CHAS, which runs the Rachel House hospice at Kinross.

Each canvas has been personally signed by Jacklin and the champion it depicts.

Canvases cost £3,000 each and prints £1,000.

And buyers can rest assured they are in good golfing company.

Joe’s original oil-painted ‘Greats of Golf’ portraits are permanently exhibited at Rusacks St Andrews Hotel, situated beside the 18th fairway of St Andrews Old Course.

His works are also in collections throughout the world, including Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Golf Club and the Concession Golf Club in Florida, created by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin.

Joe Austen ‘honoured’ to support CHAS

Joe said: “The loving support and kindness provided by CHAS to children and their families in Scotland is inspirational.

“And it is an honour and a privilege to have the opportunity to be helpful in any way in relation to the wonderful services provided by CHAS.”

CHAS Community Fundraiser, Fiona Young said: “We are honoured that CHAS has been chosen as one of the charities to benefit as part of the Golf Greats auction, thanks to continued support from Joe Austen.

“All funds raised will go towards our work supporting children with life-shortening conditions across Scotland and their families.”

CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) and two other charities will benefit from a 30% share of the proceeds.

The other recipients are Rainbows Hospice in Leicestershire and The McGinley Foundation.

The Golf Greats prints or canvasses are on sale here.

CHAS offers nationwide hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions at Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, as well as CHAS at Home outreach support for families their own homes.