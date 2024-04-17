Ryder Cup legend signs on for Fifer’s fundraiser in aid of CHAS Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ryder Cup legend signs on for Fifer’s fundraiser in aid of CHAS Kinross

Portraits of golfing greats, signed by Tony Jacklin CBE, St Andrews artist Joe Austen, and the golfers themselves, will be sold in aid of the children's hospice charity.

By Morag Lindsay
Tony Jacklin signing portraits at a table with Joe Austen leaning beside him
Tony Jacklin CBE has collaborated with St Andrews golf artist Joe Austen on the fundraiser. Image: Supplied.

Europe’s most successful Ryder Cup captain has put pen to paper to support a Fife artist’s fundraiser for CHAS.

Tony Jacklin CBE has signed a series of limited edition portraits of some of the world’s greatest golfers.

The images of Tony Jacklin, Jack Nicklaus, Paul McGinley and Tom Watson are the work of Joe Austen, who lives in St Andrews.

They are on sale now in both canvas and print form.

Portrait of Tony Jacklin in blue jumper swinging golf club
Joe Austen’s portrait of Tony Jacklin. Image: Supplied.

And a share of the proceeds will be given to CHAS, which runs the Rachel House hospice at Kinross.

Each canvas has been personally signed by Jacklin and the champion it depicts.

Canvases cost £3,000 each and prints £1,000.

And buyers can rest assured they are in good golfing company.

Joe Austen portrait of Jack Nicklaus in yellow polo shirt
The Jack Nicklaus portrait. Image: Supplied.

Joe’s original oil-painted ‘Greats of Golf’ portraits are permanently exhibited at Rusacks St Andrews Hotel, situated beside the 18th fairway of St Andrews Old Course.

His works are also in collections throughout the world, including Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Golf Club and the Concession Golf Club in Florida, created by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin.

Joe Austen ‘honoured’ to support CHAS

Joe said: “The loving support and kindness provided by CHAS to children and their families in Scotland is inspirational.

“And it is an honour and a privilege to have the opportunity to be helpful in any way in relation to the wonderful services provided by CHAS.”

Joe Austen portrait of Tom Watson
Tom Watson by Joe Austen. Image: Supplied

CHAS Community Fundraiser, Fiona Young said: “We are honoured that CHAS has been chosen as one of the charities to benefit as part of the Golf Greats auction, thanks to continued support from Joe Austen.

“All funds raised will go towards our work supporting children with life-shortening conditions across Scotland and their families.”

Joe Austen portrait of golfer Paul McGinley in green shirt and white cap
Paul McGinley in action. Image: Supplied.

CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland) and two other charities will benefit from a 30% share of the proceeds.

The other recipients are Rainbows Hospice in Leicestershire and The McGinley Foundation.

The Golf Greats prints or canvasses are on sale here.

CHAS offers nationwide hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions at Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, as well as CHAS at Home outreach support for families their own homes.

 

