Pictures as Northern Lights spotted across Tayside and Fife

Locals captured the spectacular phenomenon on Tuesday night.

Northern Lights over Perth
Samantha Bruce took this shot in Perth. Image: Samantha Bruce/Facebook
By Ben MacDonald

The Northern Lights have put on another spectacular display across Tayside and Fife.

The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, could be seen across the area on Tuesday night.

Perth photographer Stuart Cowper was one of those who captured the display.

He said: “I had seen earlier in the day on the Aurora UK Facebook group that there might be a strong display that evening.

“I saw around 11pm that it had flared up again, so I went out with the camera and tripod along to Craigie Hill Golf Course – it’s a bit darker there and away from most of the street lights.

“There had been some earlier in the evening but it was still too light to be able to see them at that point.”

Here are some of the best pictures of the Northern Lights taken by our readers.

Northern Lights pictures from across Tayside and Fife

Longforgan. Image: Sarah B/Facebook
Guthrie. Image: Eve Rink/Facebook
Dunfermline. Image: Joula Piatek/Facebook
Craigie Hill Golf Course, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
The top of Dundee Law. Image: Charlotte Smith
Letham. Image: Callum McCrorie
Megginch Estate, near Errol. Image: Nicola MacInnes/Facebook
Arbroath. Image: Kaelyn Robertson/Facebook
Perth. Image: Linda Lamond/Facebook
Alyth. Image: Conny Janssen/Facebook
Arbroath. Image: Darlene Spink
  • Do you have a photo of Tuesday night’s Northern Lights? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk with your name and details of where it was taken.

Conversation