Pictures as Northern Lights spotted across Tayside and Fife

The Northern Lights have put on another spectacular display across Tayside and Fife.

The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, could be seen across the area on Tuesday night.

Perth photographer Stuart Cowper was one of those who captured the display.

He said: “I had seen earlier in the day on the Aurora UK Facebook group that there might be a strong display that evening.

“I saw around 11pm that it had flared up again, so I went out with the camera and tripod along to Craigie Hill Golf Course – it’s a bit darker there and away from most of the street lights.

“There had been some earlier in the evening but it was still too light to be able to see them at that point.”

Here are some of the best pictures of the Northern Lights taken by our readers.

Northern Lights pictures from across Tayside and Fife