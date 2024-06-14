Disgust as Dundee pensioner’s wallet stolen on bus moments after withdrawing pension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgust as Dundee pensioner’s wallet stolen on bus moments after withdrawing pension

Tom King, 89, is now "scared" to travel on buses after being targeted by a woman.

By James Simpson
Tom King was onboard the 22 service. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Tom King was onboard the 22 service. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee family say they are “disgusted” after a pensioner’s wallet was stolen on a bus just minutes after he had withdrawn his pension.

Tom King, 89, was a passenger on the 22 service when his wallet was swiped in the Hilltown on Monday afternoon.

The retired bus conductor only became aware it was missing after going to use his money in the pub later that day.

He had only withdrawn his pension minutes before the theft.

The wallet contained £175 in cash, a picture of his late wife, Mary, bank cards and bookmaker slips.

Tom said: “I’d just picked up my pension at the bank and had boarded the bus at Commercial Street just after 2pm.

‘The woman kept looking at me, it was making me feel uneasy’

“This woman got on the next stop at Victoria Road and sat beside me on the ground floor of the double-decker.

“I had my bag and walking stick beside me and she had a brown bag on her lap.

“She then placed the bag on my lap and I was trying to move it.”

Tom reckons this ploy gave the woman an opportunity to take his wallet from his bag.

He said: “The woman kept looking at me, it was making me feel uneasy.

“She was thin-faced with thick-rimmed glasses.

Pensioner’s wallet found discarded after Dundee bus theft

“I think she was with another man but I couldn’t say for certain if he was involved.

“She got off near Kinloch Street and I got off at Rough and Fraser a short while later.

“It was after 6pm when I went to use my wallet I found it was gone.”

The father-of-four’s wallet was found by family members the following day near a bus stop on Rosebank Street.

Although the cards and the picture were still inside, the cash was gone.

Tom’s daughter June King said: “Dad goes to the karaoke at the Bowbridge Bar every Monday.

“He always keeps £10 in his pocket so that covers his cups of tea in there. He didn’t go to use his wallet until about 6pm.

“Initially we thought it had been misplaced in the pub but dad told us what happened on the bus and then we discovered the wallet.

“We’re disgusted that someone has done this. Dad is scared to go back on the bus, it’s such a shame.

“We reported it to Bell Street (police office) on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve kept the wallet in a plastic bag to see if the police can get any fingerprints from it.

Tom’s wallet was found discarded the next day. Image: Tom King

“Xplore are also looking to see if they’ve got CCTV of dad on the bus.

“Dad had a £50 note and we think this would have stood out if the woman had tried to spend it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, we received a report that an 89-year-old man had been robbed of his wallet between 2.25pm and 2.45pm the previous day, while on a bus near Kinloch Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information that can assist is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2017 of June 11.”

Xplore Dundee has been contacted for comment.

Conversation