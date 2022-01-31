EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United accept offer for Louis Appere from Northampton Town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have accepted a bid for Louis Appere from Northampton Town.

Courier Sport understands the 22-year-old is on course to seal his switch to the League Two challengers today.

Appere, whose United contract ends at the end of the season, has been linked in recent days with the likes of Barnsley, Blackpool MK Dons, Oxford United and Burton Albion.

But Northampton appear to have won the race for his signature after United opted to cash-in on their academy graduate.

Appere will join a Cobblers side sitting fifth in League Two, 13 points behind leaders Forest Green Rovers, but well in the running to secure a play-off spot.

The young forward burst onto the first team scene at Tannadice in 2019 after returning from a loan spell with junior side Broughty Athletic.

He notched six goals as United won the Championship in 2019/20, then made 28 appearances upon United’s return to the Premiership under Micky Mellon.

He has made 15 appearances this season, scoring once, and has now pocketed United a transfer fee as sporting director Tony Asghar and head coach Tam Courts work to add to their squad.