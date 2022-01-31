Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set to seal loan deal for Arsenal starlet Tim Akinola

By Sean Hamilton
January 31 2022, 9.28am Updated: January 31 2022, 12.32pm
Dundee United are set to land Arsenal kid Tim Akinola on loan.

Courier Sport understands the 20-year-old midfielder, who is highly-rated by the Gunners, is in line to join up at Tannadice until the end of the season.

Akinola joined Arsenal from Huddersfield Town in August 2020 and has become a key part of the North London side’s under-23 side, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League 2 table.

First team manager Mikel Arteta has rewarded his progress with a number of call-ups to first team training at the Emirates – and now he has been identified as being ready to test himself at top team level with United.

A deal for ball-playing midfielder will not be United’s only deadline day business.

A number of younger and fringe players are likely to depart Tannadice, either on loan or permanent deals.

Those departures should free up space for the Tangerines to add more quality to Tam Courts’ squad.

