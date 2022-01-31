EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set to seal loan deal for Arsenal starlet Tim Akinola

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to land Arsenal kid Tim Akinola on loan.

Courier Sport understands the 20-year-old midfielder, who is highly-rated by the Gunners, is in line to join up at Tannadice until the end of the season.

Akinola joined Arsenal from Huddersfield Town in August 2020 and has become a key part of the North London side’s under-23 side, who currently sit fourth in the Premier League 2 table.

First team manager Mikel Arteta has rewarded his progress with a number of call-ups to first team training at the Emirates – and now he has been identified as being ready to test himself at top team level with United.

A deal for ball-playing midfielder will not be United’s only deadline day business.

A number of younger and fringe players are likely to depart Tannadice, either on loan or permanent deals.

Those departures should free up space for the Tangerines to add more quality to Tam Courts’ squad.