Gableopolis glimpse into Montrose’s past

By Graham Brown
January 31 2022, 9.58am
Museum visitors Mo Barbour (left) and Liz Bradley enjoy the Gabelopolis exhibition. Pic: Paul Reid.
Museum visitors Mo Barbour (left) and Liz Bradley enjoy the Gabelopolis exhibition. Pic: Paul Reid.

Watercolours which languished in a town hall cupboard for decades have gone on display to offer a fascinating insight into Montrose’s past.

The collection of nearly 50 paintings is the work of 19th century town artist, historian and businessman James Gray Low.

And locals can now enjoy Gableopolis at the town museum and art gallery which was one of Low’s favourite haunts.

Montrose art
Low’s watercolours were found hidden in a Montrose Town House cupboard. Pic: Paul Reid.

Low was born in Australia in 1855.

His Montrose parents had emigrated but later returned to the town.

He was a self-taught but very competent artist.

Respected locally

Low is best known as a respected local historian and author of Highways and Byways.

It included The Closes of Montrose, published in 1938 and illustrated with his drawings.

And he became a businessman and prominent participant in the town’s civic life.

James Gray Low
James G Low was a respected town figure. Pic: Paul Reid.

Low was a church elder and active supporter of Dorward House, as well as the public library and Montrose Natural History and Antiquarian Society, now Montrose Museum.

And for eight years from 1910 he served on the Town Council.

A year after giving up his local government seat he took up post as a Justice of the Peace for Angus.

Low died in 1944 at the age of 89.

James Low Montrose
One of Low’s local scenes. Pic: Paul Reid.

Chance discovery

In 1987, two Angus District Council employees unearthed a folder in a hidden cupboard at Montrose Town House.

The discovery was titled Gableopolis.

And it contained 47 delicate unframed watercolours of Montrose from 1893 to 1906.

Burgh documents which Low had been working on were also inside the folder.

Montrose museum
Part of the Gableopolis exhibition. Pic:Paul Reid

Museums collections lead John Johnston said: “The watercolours are thought to have been painted as illustrations for his historical writings.

“They provide an insight into how Montrose looked during this period, recording for posterity many scenes which have long since vanished.

“The text accompanying the watercolours is in Low’s own words taken from his original descriptions of the paintings.”

Gableopolis opened on Saturday and will run until June 25.

