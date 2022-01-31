Major delays on M90 in Fife following lorry crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers heading from Fife to Edinburgh faced delays of up to 45 minutes on Monday morning.

It came after a lorry crashed into a barrier on the M90 near Scotstoun on Sunday night, forcing a lane to be closed while recovery took place.

CLEAR ❗ ⌚ 13:00#M90 Scotstoun Southbound has reopened at J1 following an RTC All lanes running ✅ Congestion has eased on the M90 but expect some lingering traffic on #A90 towards Edinburgh due to earlier diversion.#UseAltRoute @SETrunkRoads @edintravel — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 31, 2022

The restrictions caused long tailbacks on the motorway, with traffic queuing as far back as Halbeath during rush hour.

A broken down vehicle in lane one near Ferrytoll in Fife also caused issues in the area.

The road fully reopened at around 12.55pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on January 30, a report was received of a road crash on the M90 at junction one, involving one lorry.

“Lane closures were in place.”