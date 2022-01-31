Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Major delays on M90 in Fife following lorry crash

By Emma Duncan
January 31 2022, 10.31am Updated: January 31 2022, 1.58pm
The lorry crashed into a barrier on the M90. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Drivers heading from Fife to Edinburgh faced delays of up to 45 minutes on Monday morning.

It came after a lorry crashed into a barrier on the M90 near Scotstoun on Sunday night, forcing a lane to be closed while recovery took place.

The restrictions caused long tailbacks on the motorway, with traffic queuing as far back as Halbeath during rush hour.

A broken down vehicle in lane one near Ferrytoll in Fife also caused issues in the area.

Part of the motorway was shut. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

The road fully reopened at around 12.55pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on January 30, a report was received of a road crash on the M90 at junction one, involving one lorry.

“Lane closures were in place.”

