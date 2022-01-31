SNP slam Tory Brexit Freedoms Bill as Boris Johnson accused of ‘power-grab’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Swinney has claimed Boris Johnson and the Tories are “undermining” devolution as he blasted the controversial Brexit Freedoms Bill.

The deputy first minister criticised the proposed legislation which is set to overhaul EU laws in Britain.

Mr Swinney said there had been “no prior consultation” despite Tory chiefs claiming the bill will allow the devolved nations to work together more closely.

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford branded the move a “power-grab” from the prime minister and said Brexit had been a “disaster”.

Nationalist ministers fear the legislation could see EU rules automatically scrapped in policy areas which are already devolved in Scotland.

Tory plans to cut ‘red tape’

Proposals would end the special status for EU law in Britain in a bid to cut £1 billion of “red tape” for businesses.

The bill has been brought forward by the Tories two years after the UK officially left the EU following protracted negotiations.

The Conservatives were plagued by infighting over Brexit during Theresa May’s premiership.

They were then plunged into civil war shortly after Boris Johnson took over in 2019 before his election win later that year.

It’s understood the Prime Minister hopes his new Brexit bill will help shore up support among anti-EU Tories as he fights for political survival survival due to the lockdown party scandal.

The UK leader has faced calls to quit from within his own party, including from Holyrood chief Douglas Ross.

‘Real threat to devolution’

Addressing the proposed legislation, Mr Swinney said Holyrood’s powers were under “real threat” from Westminster.

He claimed the SNP were only told about the bill on Saturday in a quick call between constitution secretary Angus Robertson and the UK’s Attorney General.

Mr Swinney compared the fresh proposals to the Westminster Internal Market Bill, which also came in for heavy criticism from Nicola Sturgeon’s party.

He said: “On Saturday morning Angus Robertson took part in a call with the Attorney General, in which all of what you’re reporting this morning was announced to us.”

He added that there was “no prior consultation, no engagement, no dialogue, no enhancement of the way in which the administrations work together”.

Mr Swinney said: “It would be quite good if the UK Government was to actually engage about what was the right way to process with this, as opposed to summoning a minister for a brief call on a Saturday morning to be told what is going to be happening, with the danger that the powers of the Scottish Parliament may well be undermined as a consequence.

“If you want evidence about the undermining of the Scottish Parliament have a look at the Internal Market Bill which is already on the statute book, designed by the UK Government to use the excuse of Brexit to undermine the powers of the Scottish Parliament.

“That’s the reality of the threat we face to devolution today. Our Scottish Parliament’s powers are under real threat, and that threat comes from the UK Government.”

‘Getting Brexit Done’

Boris Johnson said: “Getting Brexit Done two years ago today was a truly historic moment and the start of an exciting new chapter for our country.

“The plans we have set out today will further unleash the benefits of Brexit and ensure that businesses can spend more of their money investing, innovating and creating jobs.

“Our new Brexit Freedoms Bill will end the special status of EU law in our legal framework and ensure that we can more easily amend or remove outdated EU law in future.”

Brexit has been a disaster – costing Scotland billions of pounds. Now Boris Johnson is launching another power-grab against Scotland, in a vain attempt to save his own skin. No consultation and no agreement. So much for Tory plans to ‘reset relations’ with the devolved nations. pic.twitter.com/fR5k4npCUE — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) January 31, 2022