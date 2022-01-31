Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sue Gray has handed over lockdown partygate inquiry ‘update’ to Boris Johnson

Sue Gray has handed over an "update" on her inquiry into Westminster parties held during lockdown to Boris Johnson, it's understood.
By Justin Bowie
January 31 2022, 11.26am Updated: January 31 2022, 1.10pm
The civil servant has given the prime minister a limited version of her findings – but it won’t be the full report due to the ongoing Met Police investigation.

Mr Johnson is set to give a statement to the House of Commons at 3.30pm this afternoon, with the pared-back report to be published shortly beforehand.

Ms Gray was urged to omit key details from her report by senior officers while they probe the parties held under Covid restrictions.

But Tory rivals feared this would let the PM off the hook for the rule breaches.

No10 did not commit to releasing a more complete inquiry in the future once the Met Police probe has concluded.

Mr Johnson attended a Downing Street garden party in May 2020 – which he claims was a work event – and attended a birthday bash in the Cabinet Room a month later.

Government staff partied in the run-up to Christmas despite virus curbs being in place, and months later held another bash the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

Calls to release full report

Leading opposition politicians such as Keir Starmer and Nicola Sturgeon have urged Sue Gray to release her findings in full.

Ms Sturgeon said delays to the inquiry were “aiding” Boris Johnson in his bid to escape from the partygate scandal.

The prime minister has resisted calls to resign in recent weeks from his own backbenches.

Tory row over PM’s fate

Scottish Tory boss Douglas Ross sparked a civil war within the party when he demanded Mr Johnson’s resignation.

All Conservative MSPs in Holyrood have backed his decision to turn against the prime minister.

But Tory MPs north of the border have been more reluctant to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation and instead said they would wait for Sue Gray’s report to be finalised.

North-east politician Andrew Bowie said the PM should be “considering his position” with widespread public fury over the lockdown parties.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson has said: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister.”

They added: “The findings will be published on gov.uk and made available in the House of Commons library this afternoon and the Prime Minister will then provide a statement to the House after people have had the opportunity to read and consider the findings.”

