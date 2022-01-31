Sheriff admits he considered jailing Dundee United fan who pushed Aberdeen star in stormy Tannadice clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee United supporter who pushed an Aberdeen player during a match at Tannadice has been ordered to carry out unpaid work as a direct alternative to a jail sentence.

United fan Marc Jackson assaulted Aberdeen player Funso Ojo as the midfielder ran towards home supporters to recover the ball when it went out of play.

Jackson, a season ticket holder at Tannadice for 22 years, stood up and used both hands to shove the player backwards, causing him to stumble.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told tensions had flared during the match because a United player had been sent off shortly before half-time.

However, the court was told Jackson had actually missed that incident as he had left his seat early to beat the queue for a half-time pie.

Night manager Jackson, 35, admitted assaulting Funso Ojo by pushing him on the body at Tannadice on November 20.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and the court heard Dundee United have withdrawn his season ticket for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

His status will be reviewed by the club in the wake of the court case.

Prison considered

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “This could potentially have influenced the way other fans behaved.

“There were thousands of people there.

“It is a serious matter.

“You were guilty of assaulting a footballer in the course of a professional match.

“It was not a wise thing to do.

“This was a bizarre set of circumstances and clearly out of character.

“I am satisfied you have a genuine love for the game and are genuinely ashamed of what you did.

“A custodial sentence has to be considered but I am satisfied there is an alternative.”

‘Heightened tensions’ after red card

The incident sparked controversy when Aberdeen midfielder Mr Ojo was shown a second yellow card and was sent off for clashing with Jackson.

The court was told referee Bobby Madden had no option but to book the player due to him having contact with a supporter.

Footage showed Jackson, of Gillburn Road, Dundee, leaping out of his seat to physically remonstrate with Mr Ojo, 30, after he chased a ball towards the Eddie Thompson Stand.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said the match between Dundee United and Aberdeen was approaching half-time.

“A Dundee United player was given a straight red card and was ordered off and that caused heightened tensions between home and away supporters.

“The complainer was running at speed to chase a ball which went out of play.

“He went off the pitch and over the advertising boards towards where the accused was.

“The accused stood up and pushed Mr Ojo to the body with both hands.

“It caused Mr Ojo to fall back slightly.

“The incident caused additional disruption and forced officers to enter the stands.”

Immediate apologies from fan

Mr Duncan said Jackson left the ground at half-time but he was easily identified from CCTV footage and his brother confirmed his identity to the police.

The court was told within hours of the incident featuring on Sportscene, Jackson had written apologetic emails to both clubs.

Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said: “He sits in the front row with members of his family.

“The Aberdeen player has gone to recover the ball.

“The accused stood up and pushed him.

“The matter lasted about five seconds.

“The Aberdeen player is surprised, reacts and goes back towards him.

“That is why he was sent off – the rules are very strict and maybe people do not know but it is mandatory for the referee to book a player who approaches the public.”

Forced to shut social media

Mr Duncan said: “He (Jackson) had gone before half-time to get food and drinks, pies and such like, for the group and he was unaware the Aberdeen player had been booked already.

“He would want to help his team but not like this.

“This was not someone who gloated or was proud of what he did.

“He realised straight away the mistake he made.

“He did something he had never done before.

“He went home because he felt terrible about the whole thing.

“He has been a season ticket holder without blemish.”

Mr Flynn told the court Jackson had been forced to shut his social media because of the backlash from the public after the incident in United’s 1-0 win was shown repeatedly on TV.

“It was a moment of madness which has had a very significant impact upon him.

“The player was just doing his best for his team, running to get the ball.”