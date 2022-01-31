Going off the rails: The Tayside and Fife branch lines lost to the Beeching cuts By Neil Drysdale January 31 2022, 11.45am Updated: January 31 2022, 4.35pm A DMU from Leuchars trundles past two golfers on the final approach to St Andrews on the penultimate day of service, Friday January 3 1969. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags dundee Fife railways Tayside transport Comments Thank you for your interest in commenting – this feature is currently under development. More from The Courier Past Times team Past Times Lord Reith: Meet the Stonehaven-born founding father of the BBC who admired Hitler and loathed Churchill January 31 2022 Past Times Sunset Song: Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s portrait of man and the Mearns is 90 January 29 2022 Past Times Air miles: How the first Loganair flight helped build the Tay Road Bridge January 28 2022 More from The Courier Dundee United seal loan deal for hot Arsenal prospect Tim Akinola St Johnstone set to sign Tom Sang on loan from Cardiff City JIM CRUMLEY: If Neil Young and Joni Mitchell bring down Spotify can we all go back to vinyl records? New St Johnstone striker Theo Bair insists ‘I know I am ready’ after transfer from Vancouver Whitecaps is confirmed ‘Picture postcard pretty’ Kinross-shire primary school in line for £3m upgrade ‘It was the answer to my prayers’ Dundee charity Food Train set to deliver 60,000th food parcel
Thank you for your interest in commenting – this feature is currently under development.