Brechin paedophile caught in simultaneous police stings

A Brechin paedophile caught in simultaneous stings told undercover police posing as a schoolgirl of his desire to take her to a Premier Inn, pretending she was his daughter and ply her with cider.

Sick Scott Strachan appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting trying to communicate indecently with two children.

His worrying messages on Kik Messenger and Snapchat apps were actually sent to English police officers.

Strachan, who has since lost his job, has been placed on the sex offenders register and under supervision.

Premier Inn fantasy

Previously, the court heard Strachan was active on Kik Messenger using the username Scot53UK in in a group chat named “Schoolgirl”.

He began engaging in conversation with a girl known to him as “M”, who he believed was 14.

Strachan said their discussion was “their secret” and expressed his desire to meet the girl and that they would both stay in a Premier Inn.

He explained she would have to pretend to be his daughter when they checked in.

Strachan described sexual activity between them, including if they would need contraception.

He also repeatedly mentioned his wish to give the girl cider and said he was in love with her.

Second sting

His chat with “M” was sporadic throughout June and July 2023.

During the same June, he was stung in another three-day chat with a police officer posing as a 12-year-old boy named Samuel.

Also on Kik, Strachan asked him: “Hi Sam, you into schoolgirls in uniform too?”

He informed “Samuel” what he would like to do to him sexually.

Conversation then moved to Snapchat.

The undercover police traced the messages to the IP address of a device in Strachan’s Angus home.

Officers attended at the property and seized the offender’s iPhone before arresting him.

‘Significant and harsh lessons’

Strachan, 55, of Pitforthie Place in Brechin, pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl during June and July in 2023 and with a 12-year-old boy in June 2023.

The first offender admitted messages were sent for sexual gratification or to humiliate, distress or alarm the recipients.

Strachan’s solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He was with the same company for 37 years. That came to an end.

“He is still with his partner but relations are not what they were.

“He’s already learned significant and harsh lessons as a result of this. It’s been brought home to him already.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed two years of supervision as a direct alternative to prison and placed Strachan on the sex offenders register for as long.

He ordered Strachan to engage with the Tay Project and Moving Forward: Making Changes programmes aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

The sheriff also imposed a string of strict conduct requirements, banning unapproved contact with children or with other sex offenders and ensuring Strachan’s internet use can be closely scrutinised.

Sheriff Reekie said: “This is unpleasant, to say the least.

“I can see that you present as fairly shameful.

“I very much hope that rehabilitation to prevent this sort of offence occurring again is distinctly possible.

“I hope this has been a severe wake-up call to you.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.