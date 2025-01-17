Brechin paedophile caught in simultaneous police stings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin paedophile caught in simultaneous police stings

Scott Strachan targeted what he thought was a young girl and a younger boy but they were actually undercover police.

By Ross Gardiner
Scott Strachan
Paedophile Scott Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Brechin paedophile caught in simultaneous stings told undercover police posing as a schoolgirl of his desire to take her to a Premier Inn, pretending she was his daughter and ply her with cider.

Sick Scott Strachan appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting trying to communicate indecently with two children.

His worrying messages on Kik Messenger and Snapchat apps were actually sent to English police officers.

Strachan, who has since lost his job, has been placed on the sex offenders register and under supervision.

Premier Inn fantasy

Previously, the court heard Strachan was active on Kik Messenger using the username Scot53UK in in a group chat named “Schoolgirl”.

He began engaging in conversation with a girl known to him as “M”, who he believed was 14.

Strachan said their discussion was “their secret” and expressed his desire to meet the girl and that they would both stay in a Premier Inn.

He explained she would have to pretend to be his daughter when they checked in.

Strachan described sexual activity between them, including if they would need contraception.

He also repeatedly mentioned his wish to give the girl cider and said he was in love with her.

Second sting

His chat with “M” was sporadic throughout June and July 2023.

During the same June, he was stung in another three-day chat with a police officer posing as a 12-year-old boy named Samuel.

Also on Kik, Strachan asked him: “Hi Sam, you into schoolgirls in uniform too?”

He informed “Samuel” what he would like to do to him sexually.

Conversation then moved to Snapchat.

The undercover police traced the messages to the IP address of a device in Strachan’s Angus home.

Officers attended at the property and seized the offender’s iPhone before arresting him.

‘Significant and harsh lessons’

Strachan, 55, of Pitforthie Place in Brechin, pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl during June and July in 2023 and with a 12-year-old boy in June 2023.

The first offender admitted messages were sent for sexual gratification or to humiliate, distress or alarm the recipients.

Strachan’s solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He was with the same company for 37 years. That came to an end.

“He is still with his partner but relations are not what they were.

“He’s already learned significant and harsh lessons as a result of this. It’s been brought home to him already.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed two years of supervision as a direct alternative to prison and placed Strachan on the sex offenders register for as long.

He ordered Strachan to engage with the Tay Project and Moving Forward: Making Changes programmes aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

The sheriff also imposed a string of strict conduct requirements, banning unapproved contact with children or with other sex offenders and ensuring Strachan’s internet use can be closely scrutinised.

Sheriff Reekie said: “This is unpleasant, to say the least.

“I can see that you present as fairly shameful.

“I very much hope that rehabilitation to prevent this sort of offence occurring again is distinctly possible.

“I hope this has been a severe wake-up call to you.”

