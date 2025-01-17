‘Increasing concerns’ for man, 41, last seen leaving Dunfermline snooker club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Increasing concerns’ for man, 41, last seen leaving Dunfermline snooker club

Michael McRitchie was last seen on Wednesday night.

By Andrew Robson
Missing Dunfermline man Michael McRitchie,
Michael McRitchie, Image: Police Scotland

Concerns are growing for a man who was last seen leaving a Dunfermline snooker club.

Michael McRitchie, 41 was spotted leaving the Ballroom Snooker Club on Queen Anne Street at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

His family have not heard from him since and are growing “increasingly concerned” for his safety and well-being.

Search for missing man Michael McRitchie, last seen in Dunfermline

He is described as being around 6ft tall, with short red/auburn hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a cream-coloured hooded top, a black t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and tan boots.

Police say Michael has access to a blue Peugeot 207 with the registration number H12 WGA.

CCTV footage of Michael McRitchie.
CCTV footage of Michael McRitchie. Image: Police Scotland

They do not believe the car has left Fife.

Michael also has links to Burntisland, Wormit and Perth areas.

Sergeant Liam Campbell of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “He hasn’t been away or not in touch with family for this length of time before, hence the concern.

“If you have seen Michael or have any information about where he may be, please contact police and quote incident number 2153 of Thursday January 16 2025.

“We’d also appeal to Michael himself to contact police or family to let everyone know he is safe.”

Conversation