‘Increasing concerns’ for man, 41, last seen leaving Dunfermline snooker club

Concerns are growing for a man who was last seen leaving a Dunfermline snooker club.

Michael McRitchie, 41 was spotted leaving the Ballroom Snooker Club on Queen Anne Street at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

His family have not heard from him since and are growing “increasingly concerned” for his safety and well-being.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, with short red/auburn hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a cream-coloured hooded top, a black t-shirt underneath, blue jeans and tan boots.

Police say Michael has access to a blue Peugeot 207 with the registration number H12 WGA.

They do not believe the car has left Fife.

Michael also has links to Burntisland, Wormit and Perth areas.

Sergeant Liam Campbell of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “He hasn’t been away or not in touch with family for this length of time before, hence the concern.

“If you have seen Michael or have any information about where he may be, please contact police and quote incident number 2153 of Thursday January 16 2025.

“We’d also appeal to Michael himself to contact police or family to let everyone know he is safe.”