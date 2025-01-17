Dunfermline Athletic confirm Michael Tidser as new Pars manager

Dunfermline have named Michael Tidser as their new manager.

The appointment brings to an end almost three weeks of frustrating negotiations with Kelty Hearts over a compensation deal.

The 35-year-old, who has officially taken the role of head coach, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He was identified instantly by the Pars as the man to replace James McPake, who was sacked two days before Christmas after two and a half years in charge.

However, it has taken longer than hoped to cut a deal with Kelty for the former Morton midfielder and his assistant, Kevin McDonald.

The agreement for both comes just a day before the Fifers face Stenhousemuir, one of Kelty’s League One rivals, in the Scottish Cup.

It is understood Tidser has expressed a desire to get his reign up and running as quickly as possible and he is expected to be in the dugout for the match.

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook commented: “Everyone at KDM Group East End Park is delighted to welcome Michael and Kevin to the club.

“Our thanks must also go to Kelty Hearts for their professional dealings and allowing us to speak to Michael and Kevin in the correct manner.

Patience

“Lastly, we would also like to thank our supporters for their patience during this process and look forward to seeing you all tomorrow as we take on Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.”

Youth coach John McLaughlan has been in a caretaker role for the last three games and has taken training this week before and since Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.

Tidser, who spent a season and a half in his first managerial job at Kelty, was in the East End Park main stand with McDonald to watch the loss and attended training on Friday morning.

It will have given them food for thought as they bid to hit the ground running with the Pars.

The new manager’s Championship debut will be a huge trip to face bottom side Airdrie a week on Saturday.

The Pars currently sit ninth in the Championship table but enjoy a massive 13-point advantage over the Diamonds in bottom spot.

Their next home game is a mouthwatering Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers on February 1.

A Kelty statement read: “We can confirm that compensation details have been agreed with Dunfermline Athletic that will see Michael Tidser and Kevin McDonald take up the vacant management positions at East End Park.

“We would like to pay a huge thanks to both for their efforts and unwavering commitment displayed in their time at New Central Park.

“We would like to wish both Michael and Kevin all the very best on their move to East End Park and thank them for the job they have done here at New Central Park.”