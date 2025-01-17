Dunfermline Athletic confirm Michael Tidser as new Pars manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic confirm Michael Tidser as new Pars manager

The 35-year-old has finally made the move from League One neighbours Kelty Hearts.

By Iain Collin
Michael Tidser holds up a Dunfermline Athletic F.C. scarf.
Michael Tidser is Dunfermline's new head coach. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have named Michael Tidser as their new manager.

The appointment brings to an end almost three weeks of frustrating negotiations with Kelty Hearts over a compensation deal.

The 35-year-old, who has officially taken the role of head coach, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He was identified instantly by the Pars as the man to replace James McPake, who was sacked two days before Christmas after two and a half years in charge.

Michael Tidser and assistant Kevin McDonald put pen to paper on their contracts with Dunfermline.
Michael Tidser (left) and assistant Kevin McDonald have signed two-and-a-half-year deals with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, it has taken longer than hoped to cut a deal with Kelty for the former Morton midfielder and his assistant, Kevin McDonald.

The agreement for both comes just a day before the Fifers face Stenhousemuir, one of Kelty’s League One rivals, in the Scottish Cup.

It is understood Tidser has expressed a desire to get his reign up and running as quickly as possible and he is expected to be in the dugout for the match.

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook commented: “Everyone at KDM Group East End Park is delighted to welcome Michael and Kevin to the club.

“Our thanks must also go to Kelty Hearts for their professional dealings and allowing us to speak to Michael and Kevin in the correct manner.

Patience

“Lastly, we would also like to thank our supporters for their patience during this process and look forward to seeing you all tomorrow as we take on Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.”

Youth coach John McLaughlan has been in a caretaker role for the last three games and has taken training this week before and since Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Ayr United.

Tidser, who spent a season and a half in his first managerial job at Kelty, was in the East End Park main stand with McDonald to watch the loss and attended training on Friday morning.

It will have given them food for thought as they bid to hit the ground running with the Pars.

The new manager’s Championship debut will be a huge trip to face bottom side Airdrie a week on Saturday.

New Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser with assistant Kevin McDonald at East End Park.
New Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser (right) with assistant Kevin McDonald at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Pars currently sit ninth in the Championship table but enjoy a massive 13-point advantage over the Diamonds in bottom spot.

Their next home game is a mouthwatering Fife derby clash with Raith Rovers on February 1.

A Kelty statement read: “We can confirm that compensation details have been agreed with Dunfermline Athletic that will see Michael Tidser and Kevin McDonald take up the vacant management positions at East End Park.

“We would like to pay a huge thanks to both for their efforts and unwavering commitment displayed in their time at New Central Park.

“We would like to wish both Michael and Kevin all the very best on their move to East End Park and thank them for the job they have done here at New Central Park.”

