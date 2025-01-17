Council bids to recoup the £115k it spent on cancelled Perth Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council bids to recoup the £115k it spent on cancelled Perth Christmas lights switch-on

New documents reveal the council spent £630k on the past four full Christmas lights switch-on events.

By James Simpson & Stephen Eighteen
The Perth Christmas lights switch-on has been a staple of the city centre event calendar for many years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Council chiefs hope to reclaim nearly £115,000 after its Christmas light switch-on was cancelled.

Last year’s event was scheduled for the weekend of November 23 and 24.

But it was axed over fears about the impact of Storm Bert.

Despite the cancellation, a total of £114,941,51 was spent on activities for last year’s showcase.

Perth and Kinross Council has confirmed it has submitted a claim to recoup the costs.

Cascada unable to perform in Perth due to event cancellation

German dance trio Cascada were set to take to the main stage on Tay Street, while a firework and pyrotechnics display was also scheduled.

Entertainment was planned in George Street, St John Street, High Street, Mill Street
and St Paul’s Church.

A lantern parade was also expected to take place that weekend.

At the time the local authority said it had been monitoring the weather and consulting with suppliers.

Chico performed on the main stage in the 2023 swtich-on event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A briefing note issued to councillors on November 22 said: “A number of parade participants have already indicated their withdrawal, and without the main stage or the fireworks display there would be no culmination to the parade.”

A decision was made to cancel the event over travel and structural concerns.

A briefing note the following day, which would have been the first day of the event, said: “There is no major disruption to report at this time.”

It added, however, that snow had “caused some issues on roads across the area during the morning.”

Perth Christmas lights switch-on 2023.
Attendees at the 2023 event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

While it has been a staple of the city centre celebrations no plans were made to reschedule in the run-up to Christmas.

It was stated at the time the costs and timescales prohibited an alternative date being available.

The Christmas cabins and Santa Grotto remained in place and went ahead during the festive period.

£630k spent on four full Christmas lights switch-on events

The council’s near-£115,000 outlay for the event was revealed in a response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from The Courier.

This six-figure sum was less than the council’s spend in each of the previous three events unaffected by Covid.

The FOI breakdown is below:

  • 2019 – £219,802
  • 2020 – £0 – no events due to Covid
  • 2021 – £102,950 – limited events due to Covid
  • 2022 – £168,748
  • 2023 – £126,092

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council confirmed it had now submitted a claim.

She said: “The Christmas Lights Switch-On 2024 event was insured and the council has submitted a claim regarding its cancellation as a result of weather conditions.”

Elsewhere, a waste firm has revealed its £6m investment after a fire on its site closed Perth’s Friarton Bridge.

Conversation