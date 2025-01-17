Stirling court round-up — Poaching charge and festival abuse

Two men are to stand trial accused of poaching salmon on a Stirlingshire estate.

Brogan Stewart and Harvey Young are alleged to have taken salmon from the River Teith at the Cambusmore estate on October 22 last year.

The pair are also alleged to have been in possession of fishing roads and other items that gave reasonable suspicion that they intended to commit an offence.

Stewart, 18, of Bannock Road, Fallin and Young, 21, of Cowan Street, Stirling, deny the charges.

The Cambusmore Estate, near Callander, is the seat of the Clan Buchanan.

Beat dog with club

A Stirling man who beat his dog with a golf club so badly it had to be put down has been jailed. Terry Thurling battered his Romanian Shepherd, Griffin, with the makeshift weapon because he could not cope with its “challenging behaviour”. The Scottish SPCA welcomed his jailing.

T in the Park abuse

A man has admitted abusing women at locations across Scotland, including at T in the Park when it was held at Kinross.

Jamie McGough forced one woman to submit to internal examinations to prove she had not been having sex with anyone else and demanded she save her underwear so he could inspect it.

Another woman was repeatedly punched, spat on and struck in the face with a pair of boots.

A third woman had a knife thrown at her, as well as household items.

The abuse happened between January 2005 and August 2024 at locations including addresses in Falkirk, Stenhousemuir and Airdrie and at the Kinross music festival.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, sentence was deferred on McGough, 36, a prisoner at Low Moss, for reports.

Dog destruction order

A Bully-type dog will be destroyed after two attacks, in Stirling and Dunblane. It escaped from its owner Frances Robertson‘s home in Dunblane and went for a Rottweiler weeks after savaging a Dachshund in Stirling, while under the charge of her partner, Michael Myles. Both appeared in Stirling Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.