Stirling court round-up — Poaching charge and festival abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Stirling court round-up — Poaching charge and festival abuse

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling Sheriff Court.

By The Crime and Courts Team
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Stirling weekly court round-up graphic. .. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Stirling weekly court round-up graphic. .. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown

Two men are to stand trial accused of poaching salmon on a Stirlingshire estate.

Brogan Stewart and Harvey Young are alleged to have taken salmon from the River Teith at the Cambusmore estate on October 22 last year.

The pair are also alleged to have been in possession of fishing roads and other items that gave reasonable suspicion that they intended to commit an offence.

Stewart, 18, of Bannock Road, Fallin and Young, 21, of Cowan Street, Stirling, deny the charges.

The Cambusmore Estate, near Callander, is the seat of the Clan Buchanan.

Beat dog with club

A Stirling man who beat his dog with a golf club so badly it had to be put down has been jailed. Terry Thurling battered his Romanian Shepherd, Griffin, with the makeshift weapon because he could not cope with its “challenging behaviour”. The Scottish SPCA welcomed his jailing.

Griffin the dog and Terry Thurling
Griffin had to be put down after Terry Thurling battered the dog with a golf club.

T in the Park abuse

A man has admitted abusing women at locations across Scotland, including at T in the Park when it was held at Kinross.

Jamie McGough forced one woman to submit to internal examinations to prove she had not been having sex with anyone else and demanded she save her underwear so he could inspect it.

Another woman was repeatedly punched, spat on and struck in the face with a pair of boots.

A third woman had a knife thrown at her, as well as household items.

The abuse happened between January 2005 and August 2024 at locations including addresses in Falkirk, Stenhousemuir and Airdrie and at the Kinross music festival.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, sentence was deferred on McGough, 36, a prisoner at Low Moss, for reports.

Dog destruction order

A Bully-type dog will be destroyed after two attacks, in Stirling and Dunblane. It escaped from its owner Frances Robertson‘s home in Dunblane and went for a Rottweiler weeks after savaging a Dachshund in Stirling, while under the charge of her partner, Michael Myles. Both appeared in Stirling Sheriff Court.

Frances Robertson and Michael Myles
Frances Robertson and Michael Myles appeared in the dock together over the dog attacks.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Victoria Street, Dundee
Dundee chef stabbed father-in-law in the neck
Scott Strachan
Brechin paedophile caught in simultaneous police stings
Thomas Proudfoot
Offender knocked Perth bus driver to ground with metal hook and bit police
Ryan Wilson
Waga-drama: Dundee thief struggled with city centre restaurant chef in staff room raid
Stinson Hunter
Fife-based paedophile hunter on curfew for harassing journalist
Beverley Bennie
Fife woman branded 'lowest of the low' for stealing nearly £100k from coffee firm…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Tommy's gun and chip shop stare scare
Terry Thurling
SSPCA pleased by Stirling dog beater's jailing as extent of pet's injuries revealed
James Devine
Paedophile Fife football coach given unpaid work for sick 'child' chats
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm admits breaches which led to worker injuries