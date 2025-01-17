Montrose medic saved life of girl, 3, after bullet lodged in her neck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose medic saved life of girl, 3, after bullet lodged in her neck

David Anderson will now be honoured by the King after his actions in war-torn Gaza.

By Neil Henderson
X-ray of the bullet lodged in three-year-old Palestinian girl Razan's neck.
An X-ray of the bullet lodged in the Palestinian girl's neck. Image: UK-Med

A Montrose-born medic has recalled the moment he saved the life of a three-year-old girl when a bullet lodged in her neck.

David Anderson spent six months in war-torn Gaza as part of the UK Government’s humanitarian response in 2024.

The 55-year-old, a disaster and conflict lead for Manchester-based charity UK-Med, was called upon to carry out the emergency operation on the youngster.

Montrose-born medic, David Anderson, spent six-months in Gaza.
Montrose-born medic, David Anderson, spent six months in Gaza. Image: UK-Med

The bullet had lodged in her after it had ricocheted through her mother’s body.

David said: “You see so many difficult or dramatic injuries – arms, legs, multiple amputations, quite a lot of cases where bullets have ripped through the abdomen.

“We treated a three-year-old girl with a bullet in her neck.

‘Miracle’ girl survived after bullet lodged in neck

“The bullet had passed through the family’s makeshift tent, passed transversely through the mum’s hip then breast before lodging itself in the neck of the child.

“It’s a miracle they survived and the bullet was lodged just millimetres from the little girl’s spinal cord.”

David worked for three hours to remove the bullet.

He said: “It was only because it had gone through mum twice that the velocity had slowed sufficiently not to cause more serious damage to the child.

“The family’s story was heartbreaking.

“They’d fled northern Gaza when their apartment was hit by an airstrike at the beginning of the war.

Three-year-old Palestinian girl, Razan, holding the bullet removed from her neck.
Razan holding the bullet removed from her neck. Image: Kieran Seagar/UK-Med

“They had to step over dead bodies as they made their way south and had been displaced three times by the time they finally reached Al Mawasi.

“The family thought they had found safety but they were wrong.”

The young girl, named Razan, is recovering from her ordeal.

David will now be given an OBE by the King as part of his New Year’s Honours for services to the UK’s emergency health response overseas.

David Anderson is to receive an OBE from King Charles.
David is to receive an OBE from the King. Image: UK-Med

As well as Gaza, the former Angus man has been involved in humanitarian efforts in Lebanon, Ukraine, and Sierra Leone during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

David played a key role in establishing two Foreign, Commonweath & Development Office-funded emergency field hospitals – based in Al Mawasi and Deir El Balah – which have treated more than 350,000 patients.

The UK Government allocated £5.5 million last year to UK-Med to fund its life-saving work in Gaza until April.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Scott Strachan
Brechin paedophile caught in simultaneous police stings
Angus could be facing a £20m bill to combat coastal erosion at Montrose. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Angus climate impact deniers warned budget hit is coming
8
Douglas Robertson, managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland with new electric bus. Image: Stagecoach
EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to introduce new Arbroath bus links including to retail park and hospital
Arbroath's lifeboat station.
Police called after suspected explosive device found near Arbroath lifeboat station
The demolition of Philip Hall was approved in 2022. Image: Google
Carnoustie church hall could be saved for housing conversion
Alex Brash during his playing days at Forfar Athletic
Family of Forfar Athletic legend Alex Brash pay tribute to 'loving and caring' Dundonian
3
Plans for a second Angus residential home for vulnerable children have been put on hold. Image: Shutterstock
Vow over vulnerable children after Angus Council pauses £1.5m care homes scheme
How the new Monikie aquapark will look. Image: Angus Alive
Giant £135,000 adventure inflatable coming to Angus country park
3
Dunnichen Stone
Police probe 'dine-and-dash' at Forfar restaurant
2
The Easterbank entrance to Newmonthill cemetery in Forfar. Image: Google
Fly-tipping forces night-time vehicle ban at Forfar cemetery

Conversation