Dundee chef stabbed father-in-law in the neck

A chef who stabbed his step-father in the neck following a row in Dundee has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Marcin Gadecki, 43, claimed it was an “accident” when he left Leszek Tachasiuk bleeding heavily.

But he later admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life at the victim’s flat in Victoria Street on May 13 2023.

Prosecutor Colin Edward told the previous hearing: “An argument developed and Mr Tachasiuk told him that he was to leave.

“He became angry, went to the kitchen and returned to the sitting room with a knife.

“He struck him to the neck with the knife – the wound began to bleed heavily.

“Mr Tachasiuk lost consciousness and awoke to find Gadecki holding his neck at the wound.”

Gadecki dialled 999 and his step-father was rushed to accident and emergency.

The wound, fortunately, was minor but was potentially life-threatening due to the “obvious risk” of where Mr Tachasiuk was struck.

He has been left scarred for life.

Cleaver conviction

Kris Gilmartin, defending, told Gadecki’s sentencing hearing at Glasgow High Court on Friday his client’s initial intention in having the knife was to “scare” his step-father.

The lawyer added how the attacker remarked what then happened had been an “accident” and he had not intended for the blade to go into the victim’s neck.

Judge Lord Mulholland commented: “I still have difficulty how he can think it was an accident.”

Mr Gilmartin stated Gadecki is “acutely aware circumstances could have been even more catastrophic”.

The judge said Gadecki had a previous conviction for having a meat cleaver.

Lord Mulholland: “You put the man’s life in peril although thankfully he has made a full recovery.

“You are fortunate that you are not facing a charge of murder.”

The jail-term was cut from six years due to the guilty plea.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.