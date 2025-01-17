Dundee chef stabbed father-in-law in the neck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee chef stabbed father-in-law in the neck

Marcin Gadecki admitted assaulting his victim to the danger of his life.

By Grant McCabe
Victoria Street, Dundee
The stabbing happened in Victoria Street, Dundee. Image: Google

A chef who stabbed his step-father in the neck following a row in Dundee has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Marcin Gadecki, 43, claimed it was an “accident” when he left Leszek Tachasiuk bleeding heavily.

But he later admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life at the victim’s flat in Victoria Street on May 13 2023.

Prosecutor Colin Edward told the previous hearing: “An argument developed and Mr Tachasiuk told him that he was to leave.

“He became angry, went to the kitchen and returned to the sitting room with a knife.

“He struck him to the neck with the knife – the wound began to bleed heavily.

“Mr Tachasiuk lost consciousness and awoke to find Gadecki holding his neck at the wound.”

Gadecki dialled 999 and his step-father was rushed to accident and emergency.

The wound, fortunately, was minor but was potentially life-threatening due to the “obvious risk” of where Mr Tachasiuk was struck.

He has been left scarred for life.

Cleaver conviction

Kris Gilmartin, defending, told Gadecki’s sentencing hearing at Glasgow High Court on Friday his client’s initial intention in having the knife was to “scare” his step-father.

The lawyer added how the attacker remarked what then happened had been an “accident” and he had not intended for the blade to go into the victim’s neck.

Judge Lord Mulholland commented: “I still have difficulty how he can think it was an accident.”

Mr Gilmartin stated Gadecki is “acutely aware circumstances could have been even more catastrophic”.

The judge said Gadecki had a previous conviction for having a meat cleaver.

Lord Mulholland: “You put the man’s life in peril although thankfully he has made a full recovery.

“You are fortunate that you are not facing a charge of murder.”

The jail-term was cut from six years due to the guilty plea.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Stirling weekly court round-up graphic. .. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Stirling court round-up — Poaching charge and festival abuse
Scott Strachan
Brechin paedophile caught in simultaneous police stings
Thomas Proudfoot
Offender knocked Perth bus driver to ground with metal hook and bit police
Ryan Wilson
Waga-drama: Dundee thief struggled with city centre restaurant chef in staff room raid
Stinson Hunter
Fife-based paedophile hunter on curfew for harassing journalist
Beverley Bennie
Fife woman branded 'lowest of the low' for stealing nearly £100k from coffee firm…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Tommy's gun and chip shop stare scare
Terry Thurling
SSPCA pleased by Stirling dog beater's jailing as extent of pet's injuries revealed
James Devine
Paedophile Fife football coach given unpaid work for sick 'child' chats
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm admits breaches which led to worker injuries