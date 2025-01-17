EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University WINS race discrimination tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University WINS race discrimination tribunal

Counter-terrorism expert Akali Omeni claimed he was harassed, discriminated against and constructively dismissed.

By Claire Warrender

St Andrews University has won a £100,000 racial discrimination case lodged by a black former employee.

Counter-terrorism expert Akali Omeni claimed he was harassed, discriminated against and constructively dismissed from the School of International Relations due to his race.

However, an employment tribunal has dismissed all of the complaints, stating his arguments were not well-founded.

The university has welcomed the outcome of the six-day hearing in Dundee in November.

It said the case had been deeply distressing for the staff involved, who have now been fully vindicated.

Claim of ‘tone-policing’ dismissed

Omeni resigned from St Andrews in March 2024 following a series of issues.

His complaints included a claim he was “tone-policed” after being told to consider the tone of an email sent to a white, female colleague.

He claimed this was a racial-microaggression historically used to keep black people in their place.

St Andrews University
St Andrews University has won a race discrimination case. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And he sought £58,700 for injury to his feelings.

He also lodged a £16,227 claim for 21 weeks of lost pay, along with pension contributions.

However, judge Jennifer McLuskey concluded: “We were satisfied that no racial motivation, conscious or unconscious, could be inferred.

“The deputy head of school used the word tone to respond to the language of the claimant, which was objectively unprofessional.”

The four complaints were unfair constructive dismissal, direct race discrimination, harassment related to race and discriminatory constructive dismissal.

Case was ‘deeply distressing’ for university staff

A St Andrews University spokesperson welcomed the findings.

He said: “St Andrews is committed to advancing equality and addressing all forms of discrimination and we are pleased that the tribunal found no case to answer.

“The case has been deeply distressing for our staff who were on the receiving end of these allegations, who have been fully vindicated by the verdict.

“We also recognise the case has been difficult and challenging for Dr Omeni, and we wish him well in his future career.”

The Courier has contacted Omeni for comment.

