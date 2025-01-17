EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University WINS race discrimination tribunal

St Andrews University has won a £100,000 racial discrimination case lodged by a black former employee.

Counter-terrorism expert Akali Omeni claimed he was harassed, discriminated against and constructively dismissed from the School of International Relations due to his race.

However, an employment tribunal has dismissed all of the complaints, stating his arguments were not well-founded.

The university has welcomed the outcome of the six-day hearing in Dundee in November.

It said the case had been deeply distressing for the staff involved, who have now been fully vindicated.

Claim of ‘tone-policing’ dismissed

Omeni resigned from St Andrews in March 2024 following a series of issues.

His complaints included a claim he was “tone-policed” after being told to consider the tone of an email sent to a white, female colleague.

He claimed this was a racial-microaggression historically used to keep black people in their place.

And he sought £58,700 for injury to his feelings.

He also lodged a £16,227 claim for 21 weeks of lost pay, along with pension contributions.

However, judge Jennifer McLuskey concluded: “We were satisfied that no racial motivation, conscious or unconscious, could be inferred.

“The deputy head of school used the word tone to respond to the language of the claimant, which was objectively unprofessional.”

The four complaints were unfair constructive dismissal, direct race discrimination, harassment related to race and discriminatory constructive dismissal.

Case was ‘deeply distressing’ for university staff

A St Andrews University spokesperson welcomed the findings.

He said: “St Andrews is committed to advancing equality and addressing all forms of discrimination and we are pleased that the tribunal found no case to answer.

“The case has been deeply distressing for our staff who were on the receiving end of these allegations, who have been fully vindicated by the verdict.

“We also recognise the case has been difficult and challenging for Dr Omeni, and we wish him well in his future career.”

The Courier has contacted Omeni for comment.