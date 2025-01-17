New second-hand shop selling high street brands opens in former Dundee cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New second-hand shop selling high street brands opens in former Dundee cafe

Preloved Secret Garden has taken over the old Birchwood Emporium.

By Ellidh Aitken
The new shop offers preloved items from high street brands. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A new second-hand clothes shop has opened in a former Dundee cafe.

Preloved Secret Garden has taken over the old Birchwood Emporium unit on Commercial Street.

The shop is owned by Jack Shiffers, who opened his first pre-owned clothing store Thrift City last year.

Preloved Secret Garden offers high street brands with reduced prices throughout the week until all the stock is refreshed on a Thursday.

Preloved Secret Garden opened earlier this month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jack said: “Preloved Secret Garden offers a great variety of popular high street brands like Zara, River Island and H&M.

“Preloved Secret Garden focuses on high street brands whereas Thrift City focuses on high-end brands.

“The idea behind Preloved Secret Garden is giving clothes a new home by recycling and being able to reuse.

The new shop restocks every Thursday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The shop sells clothing and shoes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We also wanted to give our customers a wider selection at even more affordable prices.”

Explaining how the pricing works, Jack said: “On restock day, the price per item is set at £12 and then it goes down to £10, £8, £6, £5 and £3 as the week goes by.

“The prices for shoes go from £12 down to £10, £8, £6, £4, £2.

“This means every Tuesday you can buy any piece of clothing for £3 and a pair of shoes for only £2.

‘Come the next day for cheaper prices’

“Some people complain about charity shops being overpriced, so we give people the opportunity to decide if a Zara jacket which is £12 on Thursday is worth it for them.

“If not, they can come on Friday and the same jacket will be £10.

“If that’s still too high, come the next day for even cheaper prices.”

Jack says Thrift City has done “very well” since opening last February with visits from social media influencers.

Some of the items on display. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Inside Preloved Secret Garden. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The shop is filled with new stock. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “We’ve had a few popular YouTubers coming into the store and reviewing our business positively.

“We are hoping to attract people from other areas to visit Dundee as we think it’s a great place and has a lot to offer.

“We decided to open a second store because we wanted to expand the business and do more varieties of clothing.

“Thrift City mainly focuses on menswear so we wanted to expand the business and offer more for women.”

Conversation