New second-hand shop selling high street brands opens in former Dundee cafe

A new second-hand clothes shop has opened in a former Dundee cafe.

Preloved Secret Garden has taken over the old Birchwood Emporium unit on Commercial Street.

The shop is owned by Jack Shiffers, who opened his first pre-owned clothing store Thrift City last year.

Preloved Secret Garden offers high street brands with reduced prices throughout the week until all the stock is refreshed on a Thursday.

Jack said: “Preloved Secret Garden offers a great variety of popular high street brands like Zara, River Island and H&M.

“Preloved Secret Garden focuses on high street brands whereas Thrift City focuses on high-end brands.

“The idea behind Preloved Secret Garden is giving clothes a new home by recycling and being able to reuse.

“We also wanted to give our customers a wider selection at even more affordable prices.”

Explaining how the pricing works, Jack said: “On restock day, the price per item is set at £12 and then it goes down to £10, £8, £6, £5 and £3 as the week goes by.

“The prices for shoes go from £12 down to £10, £8, £6, £4, £2.

“This means every Tuesday you can buy any piece of clothing for £3 and a pair of shoes for only £2.

‘Come the next day for cheaper prices’

“Some people complain about charity shops being overpriced, so we give people the opportunity to decide if a Zara jacket which is £12 on Thursday is worth it for them.

“If not, they can come on Friday and the same jacket will be £10.

“If that’s still too high, come the next day for even cheaper prices.”

Jack says Thrift City has done “very well” since opening last February with visits from social media influencers.

He added: “We’ve had a few popular YouTubers coming into the store and reviewing our business positively.

“We are hoping to attract people from other areas to visit Dundee as we think it’s a great place and has a lot to offer.

“We decided to open a second store because we wanted to expand the business and do more varieties of clothing.

“Thrift City mainly focuses on menswear so we wanted to expand the business and offer more for women.”