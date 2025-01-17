Family of Dundee FC fan who died aged 59 ‘blown away’ by support for derby applause

The family of a Dundee FC fan who died aged 59 say they are “blown away” by the response to plans for a minute’s applause in his memory at next week’s derby.

Steve McPherson, 59, passed away unexpectedly this month after taking unwell.

Nephew Jamie has since put a plea out on social media for fans of both Dundee and Dundee United to take part in applause in the 59th minute of Monday’s Scottish Cup clash.

He says the response so far has been “amazing”.

‘He loved the club and we wanted to pay tribute’

The 30-year-old said: “Both Dundee and Dundee United fans have got in touch – we’ve been blown away by it.

“Steve was a die-hard Dundee fan and had tickets for the game.

“He loved the club and we wanted to do something to pay tribute to him.”

Jamie says Steve was admitted to hospital on January 4 after struggling to breathe.

His subsequent passing was “so unexpected” to his loved ones.

Steve grew up in the Ardler area of the city before moving to South Africa, where he lived in Cape Town, later returning to Dundee.

Despite being thousands of miles away, he continued to back the club by buying Jamie and other family members season books.

Jamie added: “He often joked he’d pumped thousands of pounds into the club.

“Even while living away he bought the season ticket book for me when I was younger.

“When he moved back he was delighted to get back and see Dundee again.

Dundee FC fan ‘part of the furniture at The Clep Bar’

“He would buy Dundee FC memorabilia at auctions and get it displayed in pubs including The Clep Bar.

“We joked that he was also part of the furniture in The Clep alongside the memorabilia.

“Most recently, he had been working at Tesco, and he was affectionately known as ‘Tesco Steve’ in the pub.

“He loved working at Tesco Kingsway and the interactions with customers.

“I’m hoping fans from both sides can join in the applause on Monday.”

Steve’s funeral will be held at Dundee Crematorium on Friday February 7 at 10.30am.