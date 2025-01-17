Family of Dundee FC fan who died aged 59 ‘blown away’ by support for derby applause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Family of Dundee FC fan who died aged 59 ‘blown away’ by support for derby applause

Clep Bar regular Steve McPherson passed away unexpectedly this month.

By James Simpson
Fans are going to pay homage to Steve McPherson during the 59th minute. Image: Jamie McPherson
The family of a Dundee FC fan who died aged 59 say they are “blown away” by the response to plans for a minute’s applause in his memory at next week’s derby.

Steve McPherson, 59, passed away unexpectedly this month after taking unwell.

Nephew Jamie has since put a plea out on social media for fans of both Dundee and Dundee United to take part in applause in the 59th minute of Monday’s Scottish Cup clash.

He says the response so far has been “amazing”.

‘He loved the club and we wanted to pay tribute’

The 30-year-old said: “Both Dundee and Dundee United fans have got in touch – we’ve been blown away by it.

“Steve was a die-hard Dundee fan and had tickets for the game.

“He loved the club and we wanted to do something to pay tribute to him.”

Jamie says Steve was admitted to hospital on January 4 after struggling to breathe.

His subsequent passing was “so unexpected” to his loved ones.

Fans have been asked to pay tribute during the 59th minute. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Steve grew up in the Ardler area of the city before moving to South Africa, where he lived in Cape Town, later returning to Dundee.

Despite being thousands of miles away, he continued to back the club by buying Jamie and other family members season books.

Jamie added: “He often joked he’d pumped thousands of pounds into the club.

“Even while living away he bought the season ticket book for me when I was younger.

“When he moved back he was delighted to get back and see Dundee again.

Dundee FC fan ‘part of the furniture at The Clep Bar’

“He would buy Dundee FC memorabilia at auctions and get it displayed in pubs including The Clep Bar.

“We joked that he was also part of the furniture in The Clep alongside the memorabilia.

“Most recently, he had been working at Tesco, and he was affectionately known as ‘Tesco Steve’ in the pub.

“He loved working at Tesco Kingsway and the interactions with customers.

“I’m hoping fans from both sides can join in the applause on Monday.”

Steve’s funeral will be held at Dundee Crematorium on Friday February 7 at 10.30am.

Conversation