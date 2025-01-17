‘Unique’ Stirlingshire home with beautiful vaulted oak beams for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unique’ Stirlingshire home with beautiful vaulted oak beams for sale

Four-bedroom Glenvarloch features underfloor heating, a galleried landing and wrap-around gardens.

By Ben MacDonald
Glenvarnoch
Glenvarloch in Strathyre. Image: Halliday Homes

A “unique” Stirlingshire home featuring beautiful vaulted oak beams has gone up for sale.

Glenvarloch in Strathyre, north of Callander, was built by its current owners in 2006.

The exposed beams are a feature throughout the four-bedroom property, which also has a mezzanine and wrap-around gardens.

The ground floor features an open-plan living space with kitchen, dining and seating areas.

The rear hall provides access to two double bedrooms and a family shower room.

Completing the ground floor are a utility room and storage cupboard.

The open-plan living space. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The ground floor is bright and spacious. Image: Halliday Homes
A dining area. Image: Halliday Homes
A bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Another bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes

A spiral staircase leads to the first floor where there is a galleried landing.

This leads to the main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

There is also a second bedroom – which could be converted into a study – and a lounge area.

The galleried landing. Image: Halliday Homes
The main bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The second upstairs bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The lounge area. Image: Halliday Homes
Wooden beams feature throughout. Image: Halliday Homes
The home has high ceilings. Image: Halliday Homes
The property comes with wrap-around gardens. Image: Halliday Homes

The house benefits from an oil-fired boiler and underfloor heating on the bottom floor.

The gardens include areas of lawn and patio, along with a shed and a gated private driveway.

A stream also runs nearby and the house – which is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £440,000 – offers easy access to the Trossachs.

The agent describes the property as “unique”.

Elsewhere, the owner of a £775,000 cottage in the Stirlingshire countryside has revealed what inspired its bold renovation.

