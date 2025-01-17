‘Unique’ Stirlingshire home with beautiful vaulted oak beams for sale

A “unique” Stirlingshire home featuring beautiful vaulted oak beams has gone up for sale.

Glenvarloch in Strathyre, north of Callander, was built by its current owners in 2006.

The exposed beams are a feature throughout the four-bedroom property, which also has a mezzanine and wrap-around gardens.

The ground floor features an open-plan living space with kitchen, dining and seating areas.

The rear hall provides access to two double bedrooms and a family shower room.

Completing the ground floor are a utility room and storage cupboard.

A spiral staircase leads to the first floor where there is a galleried landing.

This leads to the main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

There is also a second bedroom – which could be converted into a study – and a lounge area.

The house benefits from an oil-fired boiler and underfloor heating on the bottom floor.

The gardens include areas of lawn and patio, along with a shed and a gated private driveway.

A stream also runs nearby and the house – which is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £440,000 – offers easy access to the Trossachs.

The agent describes the property as “unique”.

