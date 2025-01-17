St Andrews Links Trust in talks to take over 8th golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Links Trust in talks to take over 8th golf course

The plans would see the championship Duke's golf course at Craigtoun Park come under the control of the trust.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Duke's golf course in St Andrews. Image: St Andrews Links Trust
St Andrews Links Trust is in advanced talks to take over an eighth golf course.

The plans, which are not yet finalised, would see the championship Duke’s Course at Craigtoun Park come under the management of the trust.

The course is currently run by the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa, owned by US-based Kohler.

The clubhouse, driving range and other facilities at the Duke’s site would also be included in the deal.

The Duke’s would become an eighth addition to the Links Trust’s portfolio, which already includes the Old Course, Castle Course and Jubilee Course.

Neil Coulson, Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust. Image: St Andrews Links Trust

The agreement would provide additional playing opportunities for trust ticket holders and visitors to St Andrews.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “This would be an exciting opportunity to expand the range of exceptional golfing experiences we offer.

“The addition of the Duke’s Course to our portfolio would increase tee time availability for our ticket holders and visitors while continuing to uphold the traditions and excellence synonymous with St Andrews.

“We have a strong and long-standing relationship with the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa as our close neighbours in St Andrews and as positive talks continue, we hope to be able to announce more details soon.”

The Duke’s is an 18-hole championship heathland layout designed by five-time Open Champion Peter Thomson.

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, said: “We are pleased that The Duke’s could play a role in satisfying the high demand for golf in St Andrews.

“The inclusion of The Duke’s in the St Andrews Links Trust roster would provide ticket holders and visitors with yet another outstanding golf experience.

“We look forward to progressing these positive discussions.”

St Andrews Links Trust submitted plans in October for significant upgrades to its clubhouse serving the Old, New and Jubilee courses.

