St Andrews Links Trust in talks to take over 8th golf course

St Andrews Links Trust is in advanced talks to take over an eighth golf course.

The plans, which are not yet finalised, would see the championship Duke’s Course at Craigtoun Park come under the management of the trust.

The course is currently run by the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa, owned by US-based Kohler.

The clubhouse, driving range and other facilities at the Duke’s site would also be included in the deal.

The Duke’s would become an eighth addition to the Links Trust’s portfolio, which already includes the Old Course, Castle Course and Jubilee Course.

The agreement would provide additional playing opportunities for trust ticket holders and visitors to St Andrews.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: “This would be an exciting opportunity to expand the range of exceptional golfing experiences we offer.

“The addition of the Duke’s Course to our portfolio would increase tee time availability for our ticket holders and visitors while continuing to uphold the traditions and excellence synonymous with St Andrews.

“We have a strong and long-standing relationship with the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa as our close neighbours in St Andrews and as positive talks continue, we hope to be able to announce more details soon.”

The Duke’s is an 18-hole championship heathland layout designed by five-time Open Champion Peter Thomson.

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at the Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, said: “We are pleased that The Duke’s could play a role in satisfying the high demand for golf in St Andrews.

“The inclusion of The Duke’s in the St Andrews Links Trust roster would provide ticket holders and visitors with yet another outstanding golf experience.

“We look forward to progressing these positive discussions.”

St Andrews Links Trust submitted plans in October for significant upgrades to its clubhouse serving the Old, New and Jubilee courses.