St Andrews Links Clubhouse in line for significant upgrade including new cafe

St Andrews Links Trust has submitted plans for significant clubhouse upgrades at the home of golf.

A large investment will see the Links Clubhouse extended by 1,400 square feet.

Proposals include a new cafe, enhanced retail space and a bag drop area.

And new windows will offer uninterrupted views of the Links from the bar and grill.

Meanwhile, an upgraded roof terrace will take advantage of views across the golf courses and back towards the town of St Andrews.

New changing rooms, showers and toilet facilities are also planned, along with renovated locker room facilities for golfers.

The Links Clubhouse serves the Old, New and Jubilee courses.

It opened in 1995 and sits at the heart of St Andrews Links, next to the second fairway of the Old Course.

St Andrews Links Clubhouse plans will benefit golfers and non-golfers

The Links Trust says the “exciting” plans come amid a boom in demand for golf from locals and visitors to St Andrews.

The body recorded revenue of more than £40 million last year, with more than 283,000 rounds played.

All revenue is reinvested into the management, maintenance and preservation of the courses and facilities.

Trust chief executive Neil Coulson says: “We’re excited to unveil these plans to deliver a significantly enhanced experience at the home of golf.”

He said the work will benefit non-golfing visitors to St Andrews as well as golfers.

And he adds: “The appetite and demand to play at St Andrews Links since the pandemic has been unprecedented.”

This has allowed The Links Trust to not only fully recover financially but to begin investing in the site.

“We look forward to sharing more details for reinvestment into the Links, which include a mixture of on and off-course projects such as irrigation and coastal management.”