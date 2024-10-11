St Andrews Links Clubhouse in line for significant upgrade including new cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Links Clubhouse in line for significant upgrade including new cafe

The Links Trust has submitted a planning application to Fife Council.

By Claire Warrender
How St Andrews Links Trust Links Clubhouse will look
How the extended Links Clubhouse will look in St Andrews. Image: St Andrews Links Trust

St Andrews Links Trust has submitted plans for significant clubhouse upgrades at the home of golf.

A large investment will see the Links Clubhouse extended by 1,400 square feet.

Proposals include a new cafe, enhanced retail space and a bag drop area.

And new windows will offer uninterrupted views of the Links from the bar and grill.

An artist’s impression of the upgraded pavilion. Image: St Andrews Links Trust.

Meanwhile, an upgraded roof terrace will take advantage of views across the golf courses and back towards the town of St Andrews.

New changing rooms, showers and toilet facilities are also planned, along with renovated locker room facilities for golfers.

The Links Clubhouse serves the Old, New and Jubilee courses.

It opened in 1995 and sits at the heart of St Andrews Links, next to the second fairway of the Old Course.

St Andrews Links Clubhouse plans will benefit golfers and non-golfers

The Links Trust says the “exciting” plans come amid a boom in demand for golf from locals and visitors to St Andrews.

The body recorded revenue of more than £40 million last year, with more than 283,000 rounds played.

All revenue is reinvested into the management, maintenance and preservation of the courses and facilities.

How the St Andrews Links Clubhouse currently looks
How the St Andrews Links Clubhouse currently looks. Image: St Andrews Links Trust.

Trust chief executive Neil Coulson says: “We’re excited to unveil these plans to deliver a significantly enhanced experience at the home of golf.”

He said the work will benefit non-golfing visitors to St Andrews as well as golfers.

And he adds: “The appetite and demand to play at St Andrews Links since the pandemic has been unprecedented.”

This has allowed The Links Trust to not only fully recover financially but to begin investing in the site.

“We look forward to sharing more details for reinvestment into the Links, which include a mixture of on and off-course projects such as irrigation and coastal management.”

Conversation