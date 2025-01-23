Landmark Carnoustie Links deal agreed with promise over access for local players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Landmark Carnoustie Links deal agreed with promise over access for local players

The "significant" deal aimed at keeping the Angus venue on The Open rota came as it was announced St Andrews will host the event in 2027.

By Graham Brown
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group

Local golfers have been assured their interests will be safeguarded in a new deal for the management of Carnoustie links.

It is the most significant change in the way the courses will be run under Angus Council’s custodianship.

A new company will take control of the courses as part of a drive to ensure the Angus venue remains on The Open Championship rota.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee will transfer responsibility to Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited (CGHH).

The first phase of the new deal will run until the current CGLMC lease expires in 2033.

And the long-awaited agreement is expected to unlock huge external investment as part of the Carnoustie masterplan.

Millions have already been spent at Carnoustie Golf Hotel which an international consortium bought in 2023. 

Carnoustie golf links.
Links chiefs hope the deal will help Carnoustie enhance its reputation in world golf. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A special meeting of Angus Council agreed the major change as St Andrews was announced as the tournament’s host venue in 2027.

Council finance director Ian Lorimer delivered an assurance aimed at quelling the “nervousness and disquiet” among local players.

He said: “One of the main objectives is to ensure that the golf courses are available for local people at a reasonable cost.”

How will local golfers’ interests be protected?

A key element of the new deal is a Golf Access Rights Agreement (GARA).

It includes:

  • CGHH will be able to set the prices for play by visitors without reference to the council or CGLMC
  • Season ticket prices which are not in line with inflation (CPI) must get the council’s prior approval
  • Tee-time access will operate as at present for season ticket holders

The GARA will also ensure a minimum level of season ticket availability for Angus residents

“We will be monitoring very closely how the GARA works in practice,” said Mr Lorimer.

The council has spent more than £150,000 since 2021 on putting the deal together.

“A lot of the work and energy over the past several months has been to manage and mitigate the risks,” said Mr Lorimer.

“It is also worth mentioning there is a risk of doing nothing.”

CGLMC chief executive Michael Wells previously warned the consequences of failing to secure a future Open Championship would be a threat to the quality of the courses and the viability of the links business.

Golf worth £20m-a-year to Angus

Councillors heard on Tuesday that golf generates around £20m annually in the county, supporting 800 jobs.

In an Open Championship year that figure rises exponentially under the global sporting spotlight. The last event in 2018 brought a record-breaking crowd of 172,000.

Tiger Woods at Carnoustie during 2018 Open Championship
The biggest names in golf have graced The Open at Carnoustie. Image: DC Thomson

Former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor hailed the work put in to finalise the deal.

“The ball has rolled down the fairway for long enough, let’s get a drive on it and bring the benefit to Angus.”

Councillor Kenny Braes added: “When it’s all done and dusted, what I want to see is the golfers of Carnoustie having really good courses to play on, and at reasonable cost.

“I think we’re on track to deliver that.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Glenrothes High.
All schools closed in Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn
3
Red warning.
Rare RED wind warning now issued for southern Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn
3
Several weather warnings are in place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Met Office
Storm Eowyn: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling
7
Several LNER trains through Dundee will be cancelled on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
All Tayside, Fife and Stirling trains cancelled as Storm Eowyn approaches
A90, Paul Jessiman crash
VIDEO: Furious driver banned after ranting at motorist in A90 roadworks crash
Cathy Fugaccia meets Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
John Swinney faces questions about Angus nurses' seven-year pay row
Music and laughter at the Lowson Harmony of Memories event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures as Angus dementia meeting centres join in day of music and laughter at…
Delicious breakfasts at MAC Café in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A bustling brunch at Monifieth’s new community café
Emergency vehicles on the High Street in Arbroath on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Paul Reid
4 police and air ambulance part of big emergency response at Arbroath park
Average speed cameras on the A9 at Gleneagles.
More than 3,000 van drivers caught speeding on A9 and A90 last year

Conversation