Home Sport Football

Lewis Jamieson reunited with ex-Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins in the United States

The striker's season-long loan deal at Stark's Park was cut short last week.

By Iain Collin
Lewis Jamieson in action for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Jamieson in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Lewis Jamieson has been reunited with former Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins at Sacramento Republic.

The 22-year-old is thought to have penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the USL Championship club in California.

Jamieson joined Raith from St Mirren on a season-long loan in August before Collins’ arrival at Stark’s Park as successor to Ian Murray.

Lewis Jamieson stands in the Stark's Park tunnel
Lewis Jamieson failed to cement one position in the Raith Rovers front line after his arrival on loan from St Mirren. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

However, after making 18 appearances and scoring three goals for Rovers, he returned to his parent club last week midway through his Kirkcaldy agreement.

Collins made it clear he wanted to add the ex-Clyde, Inverness Caley Thistle and Airdrie loanee to his squad in the United States and a deal has been struck with St Mirren.

With Jamieson’s contract due to expire in the summer, the Buddies have waived their right to compensation in favour of a nominal fee and a ‘significant sell-on fee’.

Sacramento are now awaiting visa paperwork and league approval to confirm the switch.

‘Talented striker’

Republic president and general manager Todd Dunivant told the club’s website: “Lewis is a young, talented striker that will add to the depth of our front line.

“Through his previous experience with Neill, we’ve seen his ability to make an impact across multiple attacking positions, and we look forward to incorporating his versatility to our team.”

Collins departed Raith just before Christmas for a return to the US, where he had previously enjoyed success with Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Sacramento’s league season kicks off on March 8 with the visit of Western Conference rivals New Mexico United.

Conversation