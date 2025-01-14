Raith Rovers: Trio exit as new boss Barry Robson gets January transfer window wriggle room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers: Trio exit as new boss Barry Robson gets January transfer window wriggle room

The Stark's Park club have announced the departures of Fankaty Dabo, Cody David and Lewis Jamieson.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers duo Lewis Jamieson and Fankaty Dabo point into the air in celebration.
Lewis Jamieson (left) and Fankaty Dabo have both left Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have freed up room in Barry Robson’s January transfer budget with the departure of three players.

The Stark’s Park outfit have announced that defender Fankaty Dabo and forwards Lewis Jamieson and Cody David have all left the club.

Dabo and David both had short-term deals expiring this week and they will not be extended.

Dabo, the former Chelsea and Coventry City full-back, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and it is understood he was offered the chance to continue his rehabilitation at the Kirkcaldy club.

However, with Kieran Freeman and the arrival this month of Jordan Doherty, who made his debut against Ayr United in Robson’s debut match in charge, Raith are well covered at right-back.

Lewis Jamieson in action for Raith Rovers.
Lewis Jamieson could be set to join up with Neill Collins again in the United States. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Meanwhile, despite initially penning a season-long loan from St Mirren, Jamieson has returned to his parent club after the agreement was cut short.

The 22-year-old, recruited in August when Rovers were without a manager, scored three times in 18 appearances for Raith.

But he never really held down a fixed position in the starting line-up and was substituted at half-time in Robson’s Rovers bow.

He could now be set to join back up with previous boss Neill Collins at new club Sacramento Republic in the United States.

All three exits allow for Robson to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from predecessor Collins.

January transfer window: Short in attack

However, with Callum Smith out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury and Lewis Vaughan not expected back in action for at least a couple of weeks following hamstring surgery, it leaves Robson short of options in attack.

David, the former Everton youngster, only arrived in October and took some time to reach match fitness.

He scored his only goal for the club in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline last month and had impressed at times with his pace and physicality.

But the onus will now be on Robson and technical director John Potter to find replacements for both David and Jamieson up front.

“I want to make sure that the players that we are recruiting are going to help,” Robson told Courier Sport.

Cody David hammers in Raith Rovers' second goal against Dunfermline.
Cody David hammers in Raith Rovers’ second goal against Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Sometimes it is just for the short-term, but the majority is to try and help long-term. We’re not just going to jump into things.

“The squad I want to build here will be a squad that can be a long-term squad who have got good age about them, who have got that physicality, who can handle playing for a big club, who have got the mentality to want to work and build a successful team.

“You don’t do that when you come in the door and say, ‘I’m going to sign that, that, that’.

“We all know that this window is not the perfect window to get the perfect player that you want to try and build for the future.

“But if we can do one or two little things that we think can help us to get us through, we will.”

