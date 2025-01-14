KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why is SNP so afraid to talk about independence?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why is SNP so afraid to talk about independence?

If independence is off the political radar for the time being, it’s not because the mood of the country has fundamentally changed.

First Minister John Swinney.
First Minister John Swinney.
By Kirsty Strickland

Is Scottish independence still on your radar?

In a recent interview, Nicola Sturgeon said that she still believes Scotland will become an independent country during her lifetime, but the issue is “off the radar” for now.

At the weekend, First Minister John Swinney was asked about his predecessor’s comments, and he said he disagreed with her assessment.

He told the BBC: “It’s pretty clear that economic management in the United Kingdom and economic opportunity in the United Kingdom is deeply weakened by the folly of Brexit.

“The way to sort Brexit is for Scotland to become an independent country and re-join the EU.

“That will bring economic opportunities for our country.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

I supported Scottish independence in 2014 and would vote Yes again in a heartbeat.

But I can’t in all honesty say that the constitutional question is at the forefront of my mind as we begin 2025.

The thing is, it’s clearly not on the SNP’s mind, either.

‘Independence stuck in neutral’

In the years since the 2014 independence referendum, the case for Scotland’s independence has arguably grown stronger.

The economic shambles tied to Brexit and long-running political mismanagement at Westminster only fuel the arguments for self-determination.

But here we are, over a decade on, and the independence movement finds itself stuck in neutral.

The momentum that once seemed so unstoppable has faltered.

Due credit must go to the UK government for this.

We can’t have another referendum without their permission, and it seems they are invulnerable to accusations of being anti-democratic.

It says a lot about both the Conservative and Labour parties that they haven’t even set out the conditions in which they would allow another referendum.

The UK is apparently a voluntary union, but Scotland can’t vote to leave unless a UK prime minister gives the go-ahead.

What strange times we live in. But there is plenty of blame to go around.

‘Why is SNP afraid to talk about independence?’

One of the soundbites enjoyed by SNP politicians is that the only way we can secure a second independence referendum is to win broader support for the cause.

When opinions change and a sustained majority of Scots support independence, this, they say, will make it impossible for Westminster to refuse a request for a referendum.

It makes sense in theory.

But if building support is the only credible route to independence, why does the party entrusted with leading that charge seem so afraid to talk about it?

Pro-independence rally in Dundee in 2022. Image: Alan Richardson.

The polls don’t show support for independence dropping.

Yes voters aren’t changing their minds and running back to Westminster’s warm embrace.

If independence is off the political radar for the time being, it’s not because the mood of the country has fundamentally changed.

It’s because of the lack of urgency and vision from the political wing of the independence movement.

‘Remember why SNP exists’

Nobody expects IndyRef2 to be the main priority for the SNP in 2025. And nor should it be.

The NHS is in a dire state, poverty continues to have a devastating impact on low-income families and local councils are struggling to fund vital services.

John Swinney has plenty to be getting on with.

But if the SNP still believes that independence – and the full range of powers that come with it – is the best route to building a better, fairer Scotland, then they must start making that case.

It’s time for the SNP to remember why they exist—and to act like it.

More from Opinion

Broughty Castle could close. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: My open letter to Broughty Ferry residents about your castle
25
The Knife Angel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth's Knife Angel should be catalyst for national conversation
The 39A Stagecoach service has come in for criticism.
SEAN O'NEIL: Thanks to Stagecoach the biggest hurdle we faced on dream holiday was…
Brian Henderson.
BRIAN HENDERSON: A bit of poo in my tea did me no harm
Martel praised Lauren Anderson for opening up about her addiction.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Brave Arbroath woman shows ketamine is anything but fun
Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
JIM SPENCE: Sir Keir Starmer’s speech on grooming gangs and Elon Musk was tone…
41
Nongmay Buncharoen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Perth restaurant manager makes fair points about professional moaners
2
These houses in Whitfield have been identified as having Raac in them. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
JACK MCKEOWN: Why Dundee's Raac problem is part of a bigger issue
4
Martel was among millions to watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.
MARTEL MAXWELL: I'd take fun and freedom of Gavin and Stacey over preachy minority
Nigel Farage Reform UK Scotland
JIM SPENCE: Ignoring immigration fears will hand Holyrood seats to Nigel Farage's Reform
124

Conversation