Tony Slattery: Comedian and former Dundee University rector dies suddenly

TV comedian and former Dundee University rector Tony Slattery has died.

The 65-year-old died on Tuesday after a heart attack the previous Sunday.

He was voted rector of Dundee Univerity in 1998, succeeding the actor Stephen Fry.

Mr Slattery held the position until 2001.

During his time as rector, he faced calls to resign after claims he only visited the university once in 12 months.

Tony Slattery dies after heart attack

The English actor and comedian later told of how he struggled with his mental health while in the position.

His death was announced by his partner Mark Michael Hutchinson.

A statement read: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”

He was also known for his appearances on the Channel 4 improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? and comedy favourites Just A Minute and Have I Got News For You.

Mr Slattery made appearances in noted 1980s and 1990s films.

These included crime thriller The Crying Game, comedy Peter’s Friends and black comedy How To Get Ahead In Advertising, which starred Richard E Grant.

In 2020, Mr Slattery – who regularly spoke openly about his bipolar disorder – revealed he went bankrupt after a battle with substance abuse and mental health issues.

He released the BBC Two Horizon documentary What’s The Matter With Tony Slattery? in the same year.

He is survived by his partner of more than three decades, Mark Hutchinson.