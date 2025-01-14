Perth villa in stunning setting on banks of River Tay on sale for £175k

A Perth detached villa with stunning views over the River Tay has gone on sale.

The two-storey property at Commercial Street is located right on the banks of the river in Bridgend.

The modern electrically-heated home includes an entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge.

This room provides access to a balcony for occupants to enjoy the view of the Tay from outside.

The newly fitted kitchen also looks out on the Tay.

And a staircase from the hall leads to the upper floor of the villa.

Take in the Perth views from the villa’s balcony

Two spacious bedrooms and a convenient family bathroom are located on this floor.

It also comes with specially assigned parking spaces just off Commercial Street.

Premier Properties Perth has put 22 Commercial Street on the market for offers over £175,000.

