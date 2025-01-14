Perth villa in stunning setting on banks of River Tay on sale for £175k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth villa in stunning setting on banks of River Tay on sale for £175k

It has a balcony with great views of the Tay.

By Finn Nixon
View of the Tay from Commercial Street property.
The view from the property's balcony. Image: Premier Properties Perth

A Perth detached villa with stunning views over the River Tay has gone on sale.

The two-storey property at Commercial Street is located right on the banks of the river in Bridgend.

The modern electrically-heated home includes an entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge.

This room provides access to a balcony for occupants to enjoy the view of the Tay from outside.

Stunning views of the River Tay are a feature of the villa. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The surrounding landscape includes North Inch. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The nearby River Tay is a highlight of the villa. Image: Premier Properties Perth
It is nestled near the heart of Perth. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The villa is located in Bridgend. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Commercial Street is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The Commercial Street property is set over two levels. Image: Premier Properties Perth

The newly fitted kitchen also looks out on the Tay.

And a staircase from the hall leads to the upper floor of the villa.

Take in the Perth views from the villa’s balcony

Two spacious bedrooms and a convenient family bathroom are located on this floor.

It also comes with specially assigned parking spaces just off Commercial Street.

The kitchen. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The doors leading to the balcony. Image: Premier Properties Perth
A spacious lounge leads to the balcony. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The bright and spacious lounge. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The Commercial Street villa is a modern property. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The stairs leading to the upper floor of the property. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Two bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the upper floor. Image: Premier Properties Perth
One of the bedrooms. Image: Premier Properties Perth
The convenient family bathroom. Image: Premier Properties Perth

Premier Properties Perth has put 22 Commercial Street on the market for offers over £175,000.

The Courier also recently provided an insight into a “one-of-a-kind” cottage near a railway line in Lincarty, Perthshire.

