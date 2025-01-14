Property Perth villa in stunning setting on banks of River Tay on sale for £175k It has a balcony with great views of the Tay. By Finn Nixon January 14 2025, 3:40pm January 14 2025, 3:40pm Share Perth villa in stunning setting on banks of River Tay on sale for £175k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5161258/perth-villa-banks-river-tay-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The view from the property's balcony. Image: Premier Properties Perth A Perth detached villa with stunning views over the River Tay has gone on sale. The two-storey property at Commercial Street is located right on the banks of the river in Bridgend. The modern electrically-heated home includes an entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge. This room provides access to a balcony for occupants to enjoy the view of the Tay from outside. Stunning views of the River Tay are a feature of the villa. Image: Premier Properties Perth The surrounding landscape includes North Inch. Image: Premier Properties Perth The nearby River Tay is a highlight of the villa. Image: Premier Properties Perth It is nestled near the heart of Perth. Image: Premier Properties Perth The villa is located in Bridgend. Image: Premier Properties Perth Commercial Street is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Premier Properties Perth The Commercial Street property is set over two levels. Image: Premier Properties Perth The newly fitted kitchen also looks out on the Tay. And a staircase from the hall leads to the upper floor of the villa. Take in the Perth views from the villa’s balcony Two spacious bedrooms and a convenient family bathroom are located on this floor. It also comes with specially assigned parking spaces just off Commercial Street. The kitchen. Image: Premier Properties Perth The doors leading to the balcony. Image: Premier Properties Perth A spacious lounge leads to the balcony. Image: Premier Properties Perth The bright and spacious lounge. Image: Premier Properties Perth The Commercial Street villa is a modern property. Image: Premier Properties Perth The stairs leading to the upper floor of the property. Image: Premier Properties Perth Two bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the upper floor. Image: Premier Properties Perth One of the bedrooms. Image: Premier Properties Perth The convenient family bathroom. Image: Premier Properties Perth Premier Properties Perth has put 22 Commercial Street on the market for offers over £175,000. The Courier also recently provided an insight into a “one-of-a-kind” cottage near a railway line in Lincarty, Perthshire.
