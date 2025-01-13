‘One-of-a-kind’ railway-facing cottage for sale in Luncarty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘One-of-a-kind’ railway-facing cottage for sale in Luncarty

The property, which sits on a large plot of land, is on the market for £159,950.

By Lucy Scarlett
Front view of Luncarty cottage.
North Railway Cottage. Image: Premier Properties

A “one-of-a-kind” Luncarty cottage that faces onto the railway has come to the market.

North Railway Cottage is situated on Denmarkfield Farm in the village of Luncarty.

Nestled between the River Tay and the A9, this property offers the perfect blend of country living with good transport links.

Situated four miles from Perth, the cottage boasts a peaceful environment just minutes from a thriving city.

The home has two bedrooms, entrance hall, spacious kitchen, lounge and family bathroom.

Set across two floors, the property sits on a large plot of land with incredible potential for development.

Back view of the Luncarty cottage.
This semi-detached cottage has two bedrooms. Image: Premier Properties
Back garden.
The cottage comes with a spacious garden. Image: Premier Properties
Back garden.
The garden faces the railway line. Image: Premier Properties
Birds-eye view of the house.
The house is next to fields. Image: Premier Properties
Land the cottage sits on.
The highlighted land that comes with the home. Image: Premier Properties

The cottage’s main selling point is the sizeable land it comes with, alongside its unique position to the railway.

The house sits comfortably with the sprawling Perthshire fields to one side and transport links on the other.

A quaint kitchen requires some sprucing up but has a certain country charm to it and the living room features a fireplace.

Moving upstairs, two spacious bedrooms have hardwood flooring adding to the rustic feel of the house, and a family bathroom comes with a bathtub.

Kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Premier Properties
Living room.
Living room. Image: Premier Properties
Bedroom one.
First bedroom. Image: Premier Properties
Second bedroom.
Second bedroom. Image: Premier Properties
Bathroom.
Family bathroom. Image: Premier Properties

North Railway Cottage is being advertised by Premier Properties for offers over £159,950.

Meanwhile, a cottage near Pitlochry, only accessible by foot over the railway line, has come on the market for just £70,000.

Elsewhere, a unique country home with stunning views of rural Perthshire has been put up for sale.

