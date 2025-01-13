‘One-of-a-kind’ railway-facing cottage for sale in Luncarty

A “one-of-a-kind” Luncarty cottage that faces onto the railway has come to the market.

North Railway Cottage is situated on Denmarkfield Farm in the village of Luncarty.

Nestled between the River Tay and the A9, this property offers the perfect blend of country living with good transport links.

Situated four miles from Perth, the cottage boasts a peaceful environment just minutes from a thriving city.

The home has two bedrooms, entrance hall, spacious kitchen, lounge and family bathroom.

Set across two floors, the property sits on a large plot of land with incredible potential for development.

The cottage’s main selling point is the sizeable land it comes with, alongside its unique position to the railway.

The house sits comfortably with the sprawling Perthshire fields to one side and transport links on the other.

A quaint kitchen requires some sprucing up but has a certain country charm to it and the living room features a fireplace.

Moving upstairs, two spacious bedrooms have hardwood flooring adding to the rustic feel of the house, and a family bathroom comes with a bathtub.

North Railway Cottage is being advertised by Premier Properties for offers over £159,950.

