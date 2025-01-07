Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over railway line for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over railway line for sale

The rustic home is listed for just £70,000.

By Lucy Scarlett
A front image of the Lineside Cottage behind the railway line near Pitlochry.
The only route to the property's front door is over the railway. Image: Shepherd Commercial Property Auction

A Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over a railway line has been put up for sale.

Lineside Cottage sits on the outskirts of the Highland Perthshire town and directly opposite the main railway line.

This fixer-upper property can only be accessed by foot over the train tracks.

Built of stone and with a pitched slate roof, the house is in need of refurbishment before it is habitable.

Map of the property location near Pitlochry.
The cottage offers privacy with good connections to Pitlochry. Image: Shepherd Commercial Property Auction
A front view of the cottage behind the railway.
The property will be auctioned on February 18. Image: Shepherd Commercial Property Auction
A back view of the Lineside Cottage.
The semi-detached cottage comes with garden space. Image: Shepherd Commercial Property Auction
A side view of the cottage.
The cottage is on the market for a guide price of £70,000. Image: Shepherd Commercial Property Auction

The single-floor cottage comprises a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom.

It spans 561 sqft.

Despite its overgrown and run-down appearance, the property’s rustic charm invites a project.

Cottage set in beauty spot of rural Perthshire

Set in the heart of Highland Perthshire, Pitlochry benefits from a thriving tourism industry all year round.

The town is 27 miles from Perth and has easy access to the A9 dual carriageway.

It was noted that the cottage will be affected by the A9 dualling works.

A run-down interior of Lineside Cottage.
The interior of the cottage requires significant work. Image: Shepherd Commercial Property Auction
Kitchen of Lineside Cottage.
The kitchen space needs updating. Image: Shepherd Commercial Property Auction
Bedroom of Lineside Cottage.
The cottage has one bedroom. Image: Shepherd Commercial Property Auction

The highly connected cottage offers countryside living with excellent transport routes.

A home report is available for interested parties.

It will go to an online auction on February 18 at 2.30pm.

Lineside Cottage has been put on the market by Shepherd Commercial Property Auction for a guide price of £70,000.

Meanwhile, The Courier compiled the top 10 best homes in Tayside and Fife for 2024.

