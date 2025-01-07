Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over railway line for sale

A Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over a railway line has been put up for sale.

Lineside Cottage sits on the outskirts of the Highland Perthshire town and directly opposite the main railway line.

This fixer-upper property can only be accessed by foot over the train tracks.

Built of stone and with a pitched slate roof, the house is in need of refurbishment before it is habitable.

The single-floor cottage comprises a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom.

It spans 561 sqft.

Despite its overgrown and run-down appearance, the property’s rustic charm invites a project.

Cottage set in beauty spot of rural Perthshire

Set in the heart of Highland Perthshire, Pitlochry benefits from a thriving tourism industry all year round.

The town is 27 miles from Perth and has easy access to the A9 dual carriageway.

It was noted that the cottage will be affected by the A9 dualling works.

The highly connected cottage offers countryside living with excellent transport routes.

A home report is available for interested parties.

It will go to an online auction on February 18 at 2.30pm.

Lineside Cottage has been put on the market by Shepherd Commercial Property Auction for a guide price of £70,000.

Meanwhile, The Courier compiled the top 10 best homes in Tayside and Fife for 2024.