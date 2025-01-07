Search carried out on Tay after crash near road bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search carried out on Tay after crash near road bridge

Coastguard, lifeboat and police teams were involved after concerns were raised for a person.

By Finn Nixon
The Fife end of the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Google Street View
A search was carried out on the Tay overnight after a crash near the Tay Road Bridge.

Police, coastguard and lifeboat teams were called into action in the early hours of Tuesday.

It came after a one-vehicle crash on the northbound A92, which is said to have happened at the roundabout on the Fife side of the Tay Road Bridge.

The Tay Road Bridge X account posted to report the crash at 1.20am with traffic being diverted via the B946.

The vehicle was later recovered and the road reopened.

However, a search was then carried out on the water for several hours after concerns were raised for a person following the crash.

Lifeboats and coastguard search Tay after crash near road bridge

Both Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats were called out just before 2.30am and spent several hours on the water, and coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews also attended.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “Both lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and the coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews were tasked by Police Scotland to assist in an incident in the vicinity of the Tay Road Bridge.”

It is understood the river operation was stood down as the search moved inland.

Marine Traffic data showed the main Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat returned to its berth at around 5am.

The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended but said no patients required treatment.

Police Scotland confirmed the search was linked to concern for a person but would not provide further details, so it has not been confirmed if the person was found.

