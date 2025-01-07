Search carried out on Tay after crash near road bridge

A search was carried out on the Tay overnight after a crash near the Tay Road Bridge.

Police, coastguard and lifeboat teams were called into action in the early hours of Tuesday.

It came after a one-vehicle crash on the northbound A92, which is said to have happened at the roundabout on the Fife side of the Tay Road Bridge.

The Tay Road Bridge X account posted to report the crash at 1.20am with traffic being diverted via the B946.

The vehicle was later recovered and the road reopened.

However, a search was then carried out on the water for several hours after concerns were raised for a person following the crash.

Lifeboats and coastguard search Tay after crash near road bridge

Both Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats were called out just before 2.30am and spent several hours on the water, and coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews also attended.

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “Both lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and the coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews were tasked by Police Scotland to assist in an incident in the vicinity of the Tay Road Bridge.”

It is understood the river operation was stood down as the search moved inland.

Marine Traffic data showed the main Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat returned to its berth at around 5am.

The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended but said no patients required treatment.

Police Scotland confirmed the search was linked to concern for a person but would not provide further details, so it has not been confirmed if the person was found.