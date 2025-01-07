Housing association spends £66k on ‘urgent’ pest control after bed bug infestation at Dundee retirement complex

A Perth-based housing association was forced to spend more than £65,000 on “urgent” pest control after a bed bug infestation at a Dundee retirement complex.

Caledonia Housing Association had to seek emergency pest control to tackle an outbreak at Martingale Gardens.

A pest infestation was reported in multiple units at the complex and after being assessed by experts, the risk level was deemed to be “high”.

It was also determined the health and safety of the residents was at risk, and any delay in contracting pest control services could exacerbate the situation.

It was subsequently recommended that an urgent heat treatment should be carried out for the building to contain and eliminate the problem.

Emergency pest control was sought

The details of the infestation were revealed in a notice published on the Public Contract Scotland website.

The outbreak happened in October, however the details have only been published publicly now.

Bed bugs can hide in many places, including on bed frames, mattresses, clothing, furniture, behind pictures and under loose wallpaper.

Surrey-based company Rentokil Initial UK Ltd was awarded the emergency contract – which was valued at £66,686.

Martingale Gardens is a retirement complex for people aged 60 and above. It was built in 1987.

Located off Victoria Road, it has 37 flats which are a mixture of one or two bedrooms.

A spokesperson for Caledonia Housing Association said: “This PCS notice refers to an incident in October last year following the identification of a potential bed bug infestation at Martingale Gardens in Dundee.

“In order to respond quickly, a suitable contractor was appointed to carry out the treatment work.

“We communicated directly with the tenants at the time, providing all necessary support.

“The initial treatment was successful.”