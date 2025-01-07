Housing association spends £66k on ‘urgent’ pest control after bed bug infestation at Dundee retirement complex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Housing association spends £66k on ‘urgent’ pest control after bed bug infestation at Dundee retirement complex

Caledonia Housing Association had to seek emergency pest control to tackle an outbreak at Martingale Gardens.

By Laura Devlin
Martingale Gardens is operated by Caledonia Housing Association. Image: DC Thomson.
A Perth-based housing association was forced to spend more than £65,000 on “urgent” pest control after a bed bug infestation at a Dundee retirement complex.

Caledonia Housing Association had to seek emergency pest control to tackle an outbreak at Martingale Gardens.

A pest infestation was reported in multiple units at the complex and after being assessed by experts, the risk level was deemed to be “high”.

It was also determined the health and safety of the residents was at risk, and any delay in contracting pest control services could exacerbate the situation.

It was subsequently recommended that an urgent heat treatment should be carried out for the building to contain and eliminate the problem.

Emergency pest control was sought

The details of the infestation were revealed in a notice published on the Public Contract Scotland website.

The outbreak happened in October, however the details have only been published publicly now.

Bed bugs can hide in many places, including on bed frames, mattresses, clothing, furniture, behind pictures and under loose wallpaper.

Surrey-based company Rentokil Initial UK Ltd was awarded the emergency contract – which was valued at £66,686.

Bedbugs are seen in a container from the lab at the National Pest Management Association. Image: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock.

Martingale Gardens is a retirement complex for people aged 60 and above. It was built in 1987.

Located off Victoria Road, it has 37 flats which are a mixture of one or two bedrooms.

A spokesperson for Caledonia Housing Association said: “This PCS notice refers to an incident in October last year following the identification of a potential bed bug infestation at Martingale Gardens in Dundee.

“In order to respond quickly, a suitable contractor was appointed to carry out the treatment work.

“We communicated directly with the tenants at the time, providing all necessary support.

“The initial treatment was successful.”

