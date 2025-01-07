Tributes paid to Fife couple as killer driver jailed

A killer driver whose speeding caused the deaths of a holidaying Fife couple in a horrific head-on smash has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

George Murphy, 55, caused the crash after overtaking three vehicles and then trying to get past a bus on the A85 in Argyll on March 31 2023.

Martin and Josephine Cousland, from Anstruther, died in the collision with their Audi Q2.

Murphy’s two sons – passengers in his Ford Mondeo – were also badly hurt.

Murphy – who already had a history of road traffic offences – was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

He had earlier pled guilty to causing the deaths and serious injury by dangerous driving.

Lord Arthurson said: “The Couslands were a vigorous and extremely popular couple – the parents to two loving daughters and friends to many.

“They loved life and lived it to the full. Your criminal actions robbed them and their loved ones of a future together.

“Their daughters lost both their parents simultaneously in a moment.

“Putting matters bluntly, on that fateful day, your time was more important to you than the lives and welfare of any of your fellow road users.”

Murphy, of Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, was also banned from the road for life.

Tragedy

The crash happened on the A85 Oban to Perth trunk road at Glen Lochy, around six miles from Tyndrum in Argyll.

Josephine, 69, had been driving the couple’s Audi with 70 year-old husband a passenger.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC previously explained how she emerged from a dip in the road when Murphy’s car hit her as he performed a multi-vehicle overtake.”

Mr Prentice said: “Several drivers and passengers from other vehicles ran to assist the occupants of both cars.

“There was nothing they could do to save the lives of Josephine and Martin Cousland.”

Murphy’s older son Alexander, 25, suffered a spinal injury and the hip of his other son Liam, 21, was broken in 12 places.

The Couslands had been travelling to a hotel in Oban to meet their daughters before a holiday on the Isle of Mull.

Law change call

The court heard how Murphy is “haunted” by what happened.

His KC Tony Graham said: “There is no attempt to mitigate the standard of driving.

“It was an exceptionally foolhardy approach to that bend.

“He is a man broken but realises that is insignificant to what others have lost.”

Lord Arthurson cut the jail term from 11 years due to the guilty plea.

After the hearing, the Couslands’ heartbroken daughters, Penelope and Zoe, said no sentence will “bring back” their parents.

They said: “Due to the legal processes, we have been deprived of anything more than the mere basic facts of what happened until the plea hearing in November.

“We would urge those in power to consider changes to legislation to care better for grieving families and bystanders of road traffic offences.

“Every day we mourn the loss of our fun, loving and kind parents, who have been victims of such a senseless crime.”

Community figures

The court heard the Couslands lived on a farmhouse in Anstruther.

Josephine had previously studied geography at Edinburgh University. She went on to work in human resources.

Martin had been an engineering project manager before his retirement.

Josephine was a talented artist and had recently been elected president of the St Andrews Art Club.

She frequently exhibited her work at community events including the Pittenweem Arts Festival and Crail Festival as well as at local art galleries across Fife.

Martin was the treasurer of the Cotts residents association and a key member of the Cauldcots community – where he and Jo lived.

Tributes were paid to the couple when news of their deaths broke.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.