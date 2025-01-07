Road safety fears block bid for two luxury country homes near Invergowrie

Road safety worries have sunk a bid for two luxury homes in the Sidlaws.

Angus planning appeal councillors rejected the plan after a fact-finding visit to the Flocklones site near Invergowrie.

And they said they’d be unhappy to see a line of trees chopped down to create sightlines which were still “not ideal”.

There are already 10 houses at Flocklones, just west of Benvie.

But in September council officials rejected the two new houses under delegated powers.

The application was for planning permission in principle for two large homes on the 3,550 sq m site.

Neighbours object to Flocklones application

Planners said it was outside the development boundary and would lead to the loss of prime agricultural land.

Neighbours also objected on grounds including road safety and the loss of trees.

One said: “The poor infrastructure at Flocklones does not support an increasing population in the area.

“Roads are continuously in disrepair and the addition of more traffic will add to this.

“Currently the road is not safe for pedestrians or cyclists as there is no footpath and no speed limit.”

Applicants Andrew and Russell Bain appealed the decision to Angus development management review committee.

Councillors made a site visit ahead of their meeting this week.

The site lies on a 60mph stretch and a roads official told them a “substantial number” of trees would have to be removed to give the required 215-metre sightline.

But even then there would still be concerns over a crest in the road obscuring visibility from the access.

Local councillor Heather Doran said: “The site visit was very informative.

“On this one I’m going to agree with the conclusion the officers have come to already.

I’ve similar concerns about the sightlines and accesses.

“There were other accesses to properties which are less than ideal, but that doesn’t mean we should approve new ones that are not ideal.”

Committee chairman Bill Duff said: “I wouldn’t regard it as agricultural ground.

“However, for me the deciding factor was the road safety issue.”

The review committee unanimously upheld the refusal decision.