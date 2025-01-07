All proposed Stirling Council budget cuts to public services to plug £13m shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

All proposed Stirling Council budget cuts to public services to plug £13m shortfall

School counselling services could be axed under the proposals, and funding for social enterprises is at risk.

Stirling Council is considering a range of budget-saving cuts that would directly affect public services - and asking locals to weigh in. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling Council is considering a range of budget-saving cuts that would directly affect public services - and asking locals to weigh in. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Removing school counselling funding and reducing library opening hours are among the proposed cuts to plug a black hole of nearly £13 million in Stirling Council’s budget.

More than £8m of savings that will not impact services used by Stirling Council residents have already been identified.

But the local authority has suggested various ways to save a further £2.6m in the 2025-26 financial year, all of which affect public services.

Locals have been given until February 2 to have their say on the proposed cuts.

Here are the money-saving measures Stirling Council is considering, and how much each one would slash from the budget.

Cutting mental health support in schools

The council has suggested saving around £214,000 by withdrawing funds for school counselling.

If agreed to, there would be no mental health and wellbeing counselling offered in Stirling’s seven secondary schools.

This comes at a time when young people in Scotland are the demographic most likely to report a mental health condition.

A reduction of the education psychology service is also on the table, meaning remaining psychologists would work with an increased number of schools and nurseries.

This change would result in a saving of £63,000.

Reducing number of teachers, learning assistants and ASN support team

Two teachers, valued at £129,000, in the additional support needs (ASN) outreach team could be cut.

This team works across the education sector to support children with complex additional support needs and medical requirements, as well as young people receiving education at home or in hospital.

East Plean Primary is one of several schools that could lose learning assistant additionality. Image: Google Street View

It also provides support for traveller families and those who speak English as an additional language.

A further £35,000 could be saved by axeing 15 hours of support for learning assistant additionality in Borestone, East Plean, Fallin, Our Lady’s, and Raploch primary schools.

Other suggested cuts include removing additional teacher allocation in primary schools (saving £71,000) and a review of college education for pupils (£36,000).

Changes to music tuition and school transport

In a bid to save £250,000, Stirling Council suggests changing the music tuition service currently offered in both primary and secondary schools.

It could mean fewer tutors with specialist expertise not held by music teachers.

Children could lose the guidance of specialist music tutors if the current tuition programme is changed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

School transport may also be reviewed, meaning only pupils under eight who live more than two miles from their school and pupils over eight who live more than three miles from their school would receive transport.

Currently, all pupils who live more than two miles from their school can travel there and back for free.

This move would save Stirling Council £61,000.

Altering council-provided childcare and reducing family support

The council says a phased review of the Scottish Government’s mandated 1,140 hours of free early learning and childcare it provides could save £89,000.

Two nurseries, in Fintry and Aberfoyle, could see changes.

It is also proposed that funding could be withdrawn for council-provided out-of-school care in Fallin (saving £11,000).

The Scottish Government requires local councils to provide 1,140 free hours of childcare each year for all three, four and eligible two-year-olds. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Cuts to the parent and family support team would save £211,000, and lowering the budget for enhanced holiday activity provision for children and young people would amount to £72,000 in savings.

Money that goes towards local youth participation could be reduced to make a saving of £54,000, while charges for placements may be reviewed (saving £15,000).

Reducing library opening hours and closing community halls

The council proposes a 25% reduction in budget for Stirling’s libraries.

While they won’t be closing, operating hours would be reduced, freeing up £257,000 in funds.

And other properties owned by the council, such as community halls, could close in order to save £240,000.

Stirling’s Central Library could have reduced opening hours, along with other local libraries. Image: Google Street View

Shutting playparks and car parks

Eight public play areas across Stirlingshire may be closed to save £13,000.

The parks suggested for closure are:

  • Lamberton, Broomridge
  • Maurice Avenue, Broomridge
  • Manor Powis
  • Ardmore Gardens, Drymen
  • Kinbuck
  • Graham Road, Killearn
  • Leny Road, Deanston,
  • Kirkton Farm, Aberfoyle

The council says a saving of £5,000 could be made by not opening the Wellgreen multi-storey car park after 7pm between Monday and Saturday, after 5pm on Sunday, or on bank holidays.

A new way to deal with stray dogs that would save £25,000 is also proposed.

Reviewing waste removal services

Residents receiving council tax reduction currently have a garden waste permit concession.

This could be axed to save an additional £150,000.

A review of how businesses pay for commercial waste could also boost funds by £50,000.

Dropping business and charity support

Stirling Council’s proposals suggest Stirling Community Enterprise could lose £221,000 of funding.

The charity – which provides training and support services for individuals, as well as work and volunteer experience – has received £2.2m from the council since 2009.

A total of £20,000, 25% of Stirling Council’s contribution to Stirling’s Citizens Advice Bureau, may also be withdrawn.

Citizens Advice Bureau offers free and impartial advice. Image: Google Street View

Since 1996, the organisation has received £1.7m of council funding and had the rent of its building (£18,000 per year, which was reduced to £9,000 in 2024-25) paid by the local authority.

A £50,000 service level agreement between the council and tech incubator Codebase could also be removed.

Changes to accommodation for homeless families

It is proposed that a saving of £199,000 can be made by reviewing temporary accommodation for homeless households.

Rates will be revised for temporary housing with staff supervision, so that the rent charges will cover the cost of employee wages.

Non-essential furnishing items and the provision of bed and breakfast and hotel accommodation will also be reduced.

Travel and transport

Prices could be on the rise for users of Stirling’s park and ride buses.

Those boarding these buses at stops along the route into the city could see tickets increase from £1.50 to £1.60, meaning an extra £15,000 overall for the council budget.

However, the fares when boarding from the Castleview and Springkerse park and ride sites themselves would stay at £1.

Springkerse park and ride. Image: Google Street View

Burial and funeral charge changes

An income boost of £103,000 could be made by introducing a surcharge for non-residents for burial lair sales, burials and caskets of ashes.

Woodland and natural burials could also see a price hike to bring in £12,000.

New weekend burial charges and a charge for trial digs to burial lairs could mean a £11,000 and £3,000 budget saving respectively.

  • Would you or your family be directly affected by these proposed council cuts? Email us via isla.glen@dcthomson.co.uk

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Archie Meekison
Former Dundee United starlet fined for Kingsway speeding
Andrew Waghorn
Rapist jailed after 'stealthing' attack in Dundee hotel
A concept design of the type of home which might have been built at Flocklones. Image: Supplied
Road safety fears block bid for two luxury country homes near Invergowrie
Martin and Josephine Cousland from Anstruther
Tributes paid to Fife couple as killer driver jailed
Courier News - Jamie Milligan story - Sheltered house robbery - Dundee. Picture shows; the shetltered housing complex in Martingale Gardens in Dundee today, where the robbery occured. Tuesday 11th July 2017.
Housing association spends £66k on 'urgent' pest control after bed bug infestation at Dundee…
The Fife end of the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Search carried out on Tay after crash near road bridge
A front image of the Lineside Cottage behind the railway line near Pitlochry.
Pitlochry cottage that can only be accessed by walking over railway line for sale
A Stagecoach bus operating the 73A bus from Ninewells Hospital to Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Stagecoach apology after nearly 50 Tayside and Fife bus services cancelled in one day
John Forde
Unpaid work for Perth man who stabbed dad with 'sinister' letter opener
Wayne and Yvette Hoskins of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Dundee Raac: As more residents speak out, what happens next?

Conversation