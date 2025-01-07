All proposed Stirling Council budget cuts to public services to plug £13m shortfall

Removing school counselling funding and reducing library opening hours are among the proposed cuts to plug a black hole of nearly £13 million in Stirling Council’s budget.

More than £8m of savings that will not impact services used by Stirling Council residents have already been identified.

But the local authority has suggested various ways to save a further £2.6m in the 2025-26 financial year, all of which affect public services.

Locals have been given until February 2 to have their say on the proposed cuts.

Here are the money-saving measures Stirling Council is considering, and how much each one would slash from the budget.

Cutting mental health support in schools

The council has suggested saving around £214,000 by withdrawing funds for school counselling.

If agreed to, there would be no mental health and wellbeing counselling offered in Stirling’s seven secondary schools.

This comes at a time when young people in Scotland are the demographic most likely to report a mental health condition.

A reduction of the education psychology service is also on the table, meaning remaining psychologists would work with an increased number of schools and nurseries.

This change would result in a saving of £63,000.

Reducing number of teachers, learning assistants and ASN support team

Two teachers, valued at £129,000, in the additional support needs (ASN) outreach team could be cut.

This team works across the education sector to support children with complex additional support needs and medical requirements, as well as young people receiving education at home or in hospital.

It also provides support for traveller families and those who speak English as an additional language.

A further £35,000 could be saved by axeing 15 hours of support for learning assistant additionality in Borestone, East Plean, Fallin, Our Lady’s, and Raploch primary schools.

Other suggested cuts include removing additional teacher allocation in primary schools (saving £71,000) and a review of college education for pupils (£36,000).

Changes to music tuition and school transport

In a bid to save £250,000, Stirling Council suggests changing the music tuition service currently offered in both primary and secondary schools.

It could mean fewer tutors with specialist expertise not held by music teachers.

School transport may also be reviewed, meaning only pupils under eight who live more than two miles from their school and pupils over eight who live more than three miles from their school would receive transport.

Currently, all pupils who live more than two miles from their school can travel there and back for free.

This move would save Stirling Council £61,000.

Altering council-provided childcare and reducing family support

The council says a phased review of the Scottish Government’s mandated 1,140 hours of free early learning and childcare it provides could save £89,000.

Two nurseries, in Fintry and Aberfoyle, could see changes.

It is also proposed that funding could be withdrawn for council-provided out-of-school care in Fallin (saving £11,000).

Cuts to the parent and family support team would save £211,000, and lowering the budget for enhanced holiday activity provision for children and young people would amount to £72,000 in savings.

Money that goes towards local youth participation could be reduced to make a saving of £54,000, while charges for placements may be reviewed (saving £15,000).

Reducing library opening hours and closing community halls

The council proposes a 25% reduction in budget for Stirling’s libraries.

While they won’t be closing, operating hours would be reduced, freeing up £257,000 in funds.

And other properties owned by the council, such as community halls, could close in order to save £240,000.

Shutting playparks and car parks

Eight public play areas across Stirlingshire may be closed to save £13,000.

The parks suggested for closure are:

Lamberton, Broomridge

Maurice Avenue, Broomridge

Manor Powis

Ardmore Gardens, Drymen

Kinbuck

Graham Road, Killearn

Leny Road, Deanston,

Kirkton Farm, Aberfoyle

The council says a saving of £5,000 could be made by not opening the Wellgreen multi-storey car park after 7pm between Monday and Saturday, after 5pm on Sunday, or on bank holidays.

A new way to deal with stray dogs that would save £25,000 is also proposed.

Reviewing waste removal services

Residents receiving council tax reduction currently have a garden waste permit concession.

This could be axed to save an additional £150,000.

A review of how businesses pay for commercial waste could also boost funds by £50,000.

Dropping business and charity support

Stirling Council’s proposals suggest Stirling Community Enterprise could lose £221,000 of funding.

The charity – which provides training and support services for individuals, as well as work and volunteer experience – has received £2.2m from the council since 2009.

A total of £20,000, 25% of Stirling Council’s contribution to Stirling’s Citizens Advice Bureau, may also be withdrawn.

Since 1996, the organisation has received £1.7m of council funding and had the rent of its building (£18,000 per year, which was reduced to £9,000 in 2024-25) paid by the local authority.

A £50,000 service level agreement between the council and tech incubator Codebase could also be removed.

Changes to accommodation for homeless families

It is proposed that a saving of £199,000 can be made by reviewing temporary accommodation for homeless households.

Rates will be revised for temporary housing with staff supervision, so that the rent charges will cover the cost of employee wages.

Non-essential furnishing items and the provision of bed and breakfast and hotel accommodation will also be reduced.

Travel and transport

Prices could be on the rise for users of Stirling’s park and ride buses.

Those boarding these buses at stops along the route into the city could see tickets increase from £1.50 to £1.60, meaning an extra £15,000 overall for the council budget.

However, the fares when boarding from the Castleview and Springkerse park and ride sites themselves would stay at £1.

Burial and funeral charge changes

An income boost of £103,000 could be made by introducing a surcharge for non-residents for burial lair sales, burials and caskets of ashes.

Woodland and natural burials could also see a price hike to bring in £12,000.

New weekend burial charges and a charge for trial digs to burial lairs could mean a £11,000 and £3,000 budget saving respectively.

Would you or your family be directly affected by these proposed council cuts?

