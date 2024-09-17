Dunblane parents call for ‘outdated’ and ‘waterlogged’ playpark to be improved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane parents call for ‘outdated’ and ‘waterlogged’ playpark to be improved

Residents say the mud in the park is 'dreadful'.

By Isla Glen
Some parents are worried about the weeds at Newton Park. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Some parents are worried about the weeds at Newton Park. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Dunblane families say they are travelling to other towns to use playpark facilities due to the state of the park on their doorstep.

Newton Park, near Newton Crescent, was one of seven parks in the Stirling Council area to receive new equipment last year.

Locals argue that the playpark is “unusable” during wet weather and has “outdated” apparatus, as well as mud and too many weeds.

They say it is unsuitable for children, and needs further improvement.

Old equipment at Newton Park.
Old equipment at Newton Park. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stephanie Bailey, a mum of three who lives nearby, told The Courier: “It’s so waterlogged it becomes quite unusable during wet periods.

“Obviously this side [the upgraded half] is quite good. I don’t know why the rest is in such bad condition. I don’t know why they didn’t do it at the same time.

“It needs woodchipped. The basketball hoop needs fixed. The fencing could be better too.”

Another parent, Jenny Stirton, commented that while Newton Park was “looking better”, upgrades were “long overdue”.

“The equipment that is still there – the roundabout – has been there for around 30 years. I used to play on it myself,” she said.

One parent remarked that the park’s roundabout was so old, she had played on it as a child. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“The improvements are welcome but if you compare what we have to the new-ish park in Auchterarder there is a huge difference.

“We sometimes take our kids – and I know others do too – in the car up the A9 to get to a decent park.”

Locals hopeful for improvements at Newton Park

One local woman who did not want to be named said: “This half of the park is nice, but I feel for the children.

“The mud is dreadful and young ones will be getting all mucky in it.”

Another Dunblane resident who walks his dog in the park told The Courier the park could “definitely be improved” along with other playparks in the area, such as Braemar.

Locals are concerned about the mud. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Galen Milne described it as an “underused” space and thought a picnic area would be a good addition.

He said: “Apart from the existing play equipment there is space for a small football games area and/or an aerial cableway.”

Richard Gallagher said: “A half court multi-sport football basketball area would be amazing as it would keep the slightly older kids interested.

“The current basketball area, when there was a hoop, didn’t have enough space below it to play.”

The basketball area at Newton Park. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Councillor Alasdair Tollemache said: “I met with officers last week to discuss the concerns of residents at the state of the remaining old equipment. The wooden surrounds will be removed and other options explored.

“There has been a long-standing drainage issue on the site. The ground used as a contactors site will be reseeded.”

Stirling Council working to improve drainage

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “Stirling Council recognises the importance of play to our children and young people and we secured more than £700,000 in funding from the Scottish Government in 2023 for playpark improvements in the Stirling area over two successive financial years.

“Our playparks, including Newton Crescent and Braemar Park, are regularly inspected by officers and when issues are identified they are prioritised for improvement.

“Newton Crescent playpark benefitted from investment of almost £50,000 last year to help transform the play experience of children.

Many residents want Newton Park to be fully upgraded. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately, some ground damage was caused recently when steps behind the park were being repaired.

“Reinstatement work on this area will take place before the end of the month.

“We are also currently evaluating a repair on an item of play equipment, which will be undertaken as soon as is practically possible.

“We are working to improve drainage at the park and have installed play equipment on a sand carpet to mitigate, where possible, against wet conditions.”

