Dundee SNP veteran Stewart Hosie reacts to Angus councillor wife’s shock party resignation

Dundee SNP veteran Stewart Hosie has backed his Angus councillor wife Serena Cowdy after she resigned with an attack on the party’s record in government.

Ms Cowdy launched a broadside against the party’s environmental policies and spending decisions, saying there was too much she could not justify or defend.

In a statement, she claimed to be in a “different place” from the SNP on a number of issues, including the removal of funding from key initiatives by the Scottish Government.

The criticism of SNP choices at Holyrood will be particularly embarrassing for the party given Ms Cowdy’s links to the centre of government and finance chief Shona Robison.

Ms Cowdy’s husband was the SNP’s campaign chief at the general election and was previously married to Dundee MSP Shona Robison.

The SNP power couple separated in 2017 when details of Mr Hosie’s affair with former journalist Ms Cowdy were revealed.

Accusations of a Westminster “love triangle” hit the headlines when it was reported Ms Cowdy had also been in a relationship with Mr Hosie’s fellow nationalist MP Angus MacNeil.

The scandal caused a rift inside the SNP locally and nationally. Nicola Sturgeon, who was first minister at the time, sided with her longtime friend Shona Robison over deputy leader Mr Hosie.

Mr Hosie told The Courier he “fully supports” Ms Cowdy but remains a member of the SNP and has confidence in John Swinney’s government.

Insiders admitted some surprise at the sudden resignation.

The Courier heard concerns about a lack of campaigning activity during the general election, despite having stood for selection as the party’s candidate to replace Mr Hosie in the newly drawn Arbroath and Broughty Ferry constituency.

“This is something we’d all rather forget,” one SNP source said.

Responding to Ms Cowdy’s criticism, a Scottish Government spokesman said they were having to take “difficult decisions” due to the financial constraints facing the government.

Asked whether the first minister was concerned more SNP councillors would resign as a result of cuts, the spokesman said: “We are keen to build consensus and understanding about the direction of the country and the resource which we have to operate.”