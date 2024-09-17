St Johnstone sack manager Craig Levein

St Johnstone have sacked manager, Craig Levein.

The former Scotland head coach was given the news after this morning’s training session.

Courier Sport understands that after Saturday’s defeat to Hibs, owner, Adam Webb, wanted to take his time to mull over his biggest decision since buying the Perth club less than three months ago.

After consulting with board members, he came to the conclusion that Saints should part company with Levein.

It’s less than a year since the 59-year-old took over from Steven MacLean.

Webb had been impressed with the work Levein did in reshaping the Saints squad over the summer but a run of four defeats on the bounce, and the meek second half performance at Easter Road, convinced him that a new man is needed.

Levein has been involved in Scottish football for decades but did not see this sacking coming, despite the fact there were some travelling supporters calling for him to leave after Saturday’s game.

He has been planning for Saturday’s clash with Ross County and was involved with the appointment of goalkeeping coach, Gordon Marshall, as well as a bid to bring a left-back and centre-half to McDiarmid Park.

A Saints statement read: “The board of directors can announce that St Johnstone Football Club has today parted company with manager Craig Levein.

“The football club would like to place on record its thanks to Craig for all of his efforts during his time at McDiarmid Park.

“A further update will follow in due course.”