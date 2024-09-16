St Johnstone set to finally end goalkeeping coach search by appointing Gordon Marshall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone set to finally end goalkeeping coach search by appointing Gordon Marshall

The position has been vacant since Craig Hinchliffe moved to Aberdeen.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone goalkeeping coach, Gordon Marshall.
New St Johnstone goalkeeping coach, Gordon Marshall. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are set to fill their goalkeeping coach vacancy, after Gordon Marshall agreed to a McDiarmid Park return.

The 60-year-old worked for Derek McInnes on a part-time basis before he moved to a full-time role with Motherwell back in 2011.

Since then, the ex-Celtic goalie has been on the coaching staff at several clubs, including Aberdeen.

He was recently hired by Hamilton Accies.

Saints have been searching for a goalie coach since Craig Hinchliffe followed Dimitar Mitov to Pittodrie and Ryan Esson decided to take up a managerial position in the Highland League a month ago.

Josh Rae, Ross Sinclair and Craig Hepburn are all young keepers and will benefit from Marshall’s vast experience as the Perth club seek to end their run of Premiership defeats.

