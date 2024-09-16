St Johnstone set to finally end goalkeeping coach search by appointing Gordon Marshall

St Johnstone are set to fill their goalkeeping coach vacancy, after Gordon Marshall agreed to a McDiarmid Park return.

The 60-year-old worked for Derek McInnes on a part-time basis before he moved to a full-time role with Motherwell back in 2011.

Since then, the ex-Celtic goalie has been on the coaching staff at several clubs, including Aberdeen.

He was recently hired by Hamilton Accies.

Saints have been searching for a goalie coach since Craig Hinchliffe followed Dimitar Mitov to Pittodrie and Ryan Esson decided to take up a managerial position in the Highland League a month ago.

Josh Rae, Ross Sinclair and Craig Hepburn are all young keepers and will benefit from Marshall’s vast experience as the Perth club seek to end their run of Premiership defeats.