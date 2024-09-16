Ex-Dundee United star and former Raith Rovers trio facing uncertain future as top-flight Irish club battles for survival

Dundee United hero Jon Daly’s Dundalk FC is on the brink of financial collapse – and three ex-Raith Rovers stars are amongst those facing an uncertain future.

Since taking charge of the Irish top flight side in May, Daly has endured a challenging time both on and off the pitch.

The ex-United striker has been unable to arrest their poor form and, after a 2-1 defeat to former club St Patrick’s Athletic on September 5, confirmed that players and staff had not been paid their most recently due wages.

That cash has now been handed over, but with mounting uncertainty over the club’s future at ownership level – and an update expected in the coming 24 hours – Daly’s job as manager looks close to thankless.

Former Raith Rovers trio Jamie Gullan, Scott McGill and Ross Munro are all under his charge at Oriel Park.

With six games remaining, they and their team-mates currently sit one point adrift of Drogheda United at the foot of the League of Ireland Premier Division.

They are next in action on Saturday night, away to Europe-chasing Sligo Rovers.

In the meantime, the crisis-hit club has promised to keep supporters appraised of developments at what they describe as “a critical time”.

They said: “We are fully aware of the rumours and false information that is circulating on social media this evening.

“Our owner is in discussions with different groups, domestically and overseas.

“The next 24 hours is a critical time for the club and we hope that we can get a deal done that keeps us going forward. We will keep everyone updated with any developments.