Monday court round-up — Cash machine crook and drug dealer, 50

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Cash machine crook and drug dealer, 50

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Reports have been ordered for a drug dealer caught with cocaine worth more than £2,700 at his mother’s home in Dundee.

Scott Finlayson admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug on Mauchline Place East, where he resides.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how his crimes came to light after police received intelligence about drug-dealing at the property.

A warrant was executed on August 24 2022 and Finlayson, 50, was traced in the address with drug paraphernalia including tick lists and 27.75g of cocaine.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until October for a social work report to be obtained.

Jailed for rape bid

A “deviant” who pounced on a drunk girl in a Dundee alleyway intent on raping her has been given an extended prison sentence. The terrified woman screamed as Gabrial Tsvetanov, 32, repeatedly pulled at and groped her during the early morning incident in the city centre.

Gabrial Tsvetanov
Gabrial Tsvetanov.

Community payback order breach

A Fife man who told police he would chop off their heads, poke their eyes out and burn them to the ground has been given more unpaid work for breaching a community payback order imposed as punishment.

Gideon Stewart, 27, was being driven to a police station on June 21 2021 when he made the violent threats after officers found him naked and intoxicated in a flat in Dunfermline’s Inchkeith Drive.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and resisting police arrest and was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he has more than 129 hours outstanding on the order, which expired in November last year.

Stewart, of Halkett Crescent, Dunfermline, admitted the breach.

Gideon Stewart
Gideon Stewart.

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said during the time he was doing unpaid work, he lost a close friend and his mental health plummeted.

He was not in stable accommodation and at one point was in a scatter flat in St Andrews and having to travel to Cupar for the work.

He has a labouring job lined up and no longer drinks alcohol.

He was ordered to carry out the remaining 129 hours and 10 minutes and given a further 30 hours, to be completed in six months.

Dine-and-dashers

A brass-necked dine-and-dash couple who cost Tayside restaurants almost £700 have each been jailed for eight months. Sean Dempsey, 41, and 34-year-old Kerry Anne Smith pled guilty to defrauding establishments throughout July.

Composite of local restaurants.
Between them, the pair defrauded seven local restaurants including (clockwise from top left) Ganges, The Marine, CriDo’s and The White Goose.

Cash machine crook

Dundee Sheriff Court heard a crook helped himself to more than £1,200 after using a stolen card to empty a bank account.

John Copeland was jailed after he admitted withdrawing hundreds of pounds at a time from ATM machines.

The offences took place over a 10-day period, leaving the victim – who was not identified in court – with less than £10 in his account.

Prosecutor Alan Bell said on one occasion, Copeland and the complainer had been drinking and the latter fell asleep.

After noticing the bank card was missing, Virgin Money was contacted and Copeland’s withdrawals were discovered.

Copeland, of Lamberton Place in St Andrews, admitted stealing £250 from a Bank of Scotland ATM in the Fife town on March 13.

Between March 22 and 25 at Lloyds, St Andrews, he stole £250 with the bank card and committed an identical offence on March 23.

£500 was stolen from an ATM at Spar, Tom Morris Drive over a number of occasions on March 24.

Copeland, who was remanded at HMP Perth ahead of sentencing, also admitted stealing the contents of a tip jar at the St Andrews student union at St Mary’s Place on June 11.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh said: “He has a long-standing drug problem and he is desperate to try and address that problem.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland ordered Copeland, 47, to serve six months in custody.

Cannabis farmer

A man spent months tending to cannabis plants worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in cottages in the Angus countryside to pay off debts in his homeland of Albania. Erseld Rama pled guilty to producing and being concerned in supply.

Erseld Rama, Forfar Sheriff Court
Erseld Rama was jailed at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Smashed bottles, threw TV

A woman had a television and kettle thrown at her by her partner during a month of “despicable” terror.

Michael Smith smashed bottles of Buckfast in his partner’s flat and attacked her between October and November 2023.

Smith, 31, was in the throws of a crack cocaine addiction and routinely obtained money from his partner to feed his cravings, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

He was jailed for ten months after he pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman – who wishes to continue with the relationship – between October 27 2023 and November 20 2023.

They had been in a relationship for five months prior to the first incident in October 2023 but had known each other for five years.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said Smith picked up a TV, which was still plugged in, and threw it towards her.

“He threw a kettle and threw a bottle of Buckfast at the internal door.

“The accused struck his head and blood started to spray across the room.”

A Buckfast label
Smith smashed bottles of Buckfast during his rampage.

Former crab boat worker Smith also admitted threatening violence, seizing the woman’s hair and body and digging his nails into her arm.

Solicitor Sarah Russo said: “He fully accepts his behaviour during this period was despicable.

“He was in the throes of a drug addiction at the time.

“The complainer can be described as a reluctant complainer who blames both his difficulties and her own difficulties for the deterioration of the relationship.”

Mrs Russo said Smith had been returning negative drug results at HMP Polmont and obtained a job in the prison, as well as enrolling in a parenting course.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Glasgow High Court exterior
Perth binman who 'got sex education from watching porn' raped teen in woods
Erseld Rama, Forfar Sheriff Court
Jail for 'gardener' who turned rural Angus cottages into £270k cannabis den to pay…
Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth paedophile jailed for 'extremely disturbing' online sex chats with five child accounts
White Goose, Dundee
Notorious Angus dine-and-dash couple each jailed for eight months
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Dundee 'deviant' jailed for city centre alleyway rape bid
Andrew Adamson
Dundee man stabbed pal 10 times in head with fork after Valium binge
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Fife woman phoned friends to say 'I've done it again' after assaults on husband
Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Deadly drug supply thug attacked police and nurses in Stirling hospital
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee abuser held knife at partner's cheek
Alexander Doig
Perthshire shopkeeper finally brought to justice three decades after abusing girls at family store