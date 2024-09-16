Notorious Angus dine-and-dash couple each jailed for eight months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Notorious Angus dine-and-dash couple each jailed for eight months

Shaun Dempsey was also banned from driving after drunkenly pinching a car when he thought social media sleuths were following him.

By Ross Gardiner
White Goose, Dundee
The White Goose in Dundee.

A brass-necked dine-and-dash couple who cost Tayside restaurants almost £700 have each been jailed for eight months.

Sean Dempsey, 41, and 34-year-old Kerry Anne Smith pled guilty to defrauding establishments throughout July.

Previously, the pair appeared from custody to plead guilty to fraud and offences involving a stolen car. Both were on bail at the time.

The couple became subject to intense social media scrutiny and tried to make off in a stolen car when Dempsey thought they were being followed.

They each returned individually to Forfar Sheriff Court via video links from prison last week.

Guzzle-and-go

Smith, of Langley Avenue in Montrose, admitted committing four crimes in just 17 days.

On July 8, Smith ate at Coast in Arbroath, where she pretended to employees she would pay the bill for food and drink she ordered.

In fact, she had no intention of paying and left without doing so, leaving Coast out of pocket to the tune of £58.75.

Three days later, she struck again at Ganges restaurant in Carnoustie, fleeing before footing a £175 bill.

Composite of local restaurants
Between them, the pair defrauded seven local restaurants including (clockwise from top left) Ganges, The Marine, CriDo’s and The White Goose.

On July 18, she ran away after racking up a £68.95 bill at CriDo’s restaurant in Perth.

Her final guzzle-and-go came back in Arbroath on July 25 at The Marina.

There, she ordered food and drink worth £77.60 before hotfooting it.

Stolen car

Dempsey, of North Grimsby in Arbroath, pled guilty to identical conduct in his home town and Dundee.

On July 13, he racked up a £175.68 bill at The White Goose in Dundee before fleeing.

On July 23, he left a £126.80 bill unpaid at Sapni Tandoori in Arbroath.

The pair also both pled guilty to a charge of stealing a vehicle from outside Scotmid on Newmanswalls Avenue in Montrose on July 29.

Dempsey alone admitted then driving the vehicle without a licence or insurance and colliding with two parked cars in Dalhousie Place, Arbroath, and failing to leave his name and address.

When he was stopped and breathalysed by police, he returned a breath reading of  almost double the drink-drive limit (37mics/22).

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie told the court the pair had stolen the car after its owner’s key had likely fallen from her cardigan pocket.

Dempsey drove it and crashed it into a parked car, which in turn collided with another.

The stolen car was deemed undrivable and Smith was left with bruising from the seatbelt.

Both accepting of custody

On behalf of Smith, who appeared by a link from HMP Polmont, solicitor Billy Rennie said: “The report suggests quite a bit of trauma going on in her life in the early part of this year.

“She does accept full responsibility herself.”

Mr Rennie also appeared for Dempsey, who joined the court via a video link from HMP Perth.

He added: “He accepts that matters, to some extent, were spiralling out of control, particularly because he had financial difficulties.

“He was the one, he says, who was responsible for the planning.”

Mr Rennie said Dempsey believed he was being followed when he stole the car.

“There was quite a significant amount of social media coverage of the restaurant incidents.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear jailed Dempsey and Smith for eight months each.

He also banned Dempsey from driving for four years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ewan Rawlings, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth paedophile jailed for 'extremely disturbing' online sex chats with five child accounts
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Dundee 'deviant' jailed for city centre alleyway rape bid
Andrew Adamson
Dundee man stabbed pal 10 times in head with fork after Valium binge
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Fife woman phoned friends to say 'I've done it again' after assaults on husband
Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Deadly drug supply thug attacked police and nurses in Stirling hospital
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee abuser held knife at partner's cheek
Alexander Doig
Perthshire shopkeeper finally brought to justice three decades after abusing girls at family store
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — TK Maxx raids and 82-year-old jailed
Andrew Pattie caught outside court
Sheriff increases Dundee lout's prison term by 50% for court escape bid
Ryan Kinnear, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth predator molested teenage girls after watching Marvel movies